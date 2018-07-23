From helping to move house to being locked up

SHE invited him over to help her move house and he ended up in the watch house accused of hitting her with a glass bottle and kicking her while she was on the ground.

The man breached a domestic violence order by going over to the Gracemere residence earlier this month.

He made a bail application in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his defence lawyer Zoe Craven commented that the man had been in an 'on again, off again' relationship with the alleged victim for 14 years and had no criminal record for violence.

Ms Craven said the pair had four children together who lived with the woman for the past seven minutes. She said her client had worked full-time up until 2013 when he fell into using dangerous drugs, but he had spent time in prison for driving offences and when he was released, he focused on his family and stayed away from drugs.

However, on the night when he breached the DV order, he and his former partner were drinking alcohol prior to getting into an argument.

Ms Craven said her client did have a dispute with the allegations made by police.

"He doesn't accept he struck her with a glass bottle or kicked her repeatedly while she was on the ground," she said.

Ms Craven said her client thought that because the woman invited him over, he would not have breached his court order.

The court heard police also alleged that as they took him into custody, he yelled out that he was going to kill the woman.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale granted the man bail to a Rockhampton address, provided he wears a GPS bracelet, reports weekly and undertakes random alcohol tests administered by police. It will take five to seven days for the GPS to be fitted as measurements need to be taken and sent to Brisbane to be made correctly. He remains on bail with strict reporting conditions while the bracelet is fitted.