From heroin to meth: how Angel wasted decades of her life

A 47-year-old woman who managed to rid herself of the heroin addiction her 20s only to become addicted to methamphetamines in recent years.

Jodie Louise Angel's drug offending recommenced 2014 and on March 10, 2016, police searched her Emerald property, finding 2.567 grams of meth and 201 grams of cannabis.

However, during her sentencing for possessing of dangerous drugs in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Wednesday, the court heard Angel was only being sentenced as the occupier of the residence where the drugs were found as opposed to having direct possession of the drugs, reducing her culpability.

Crown Prosecutor Alexandra Baker said police found the drugs in two separate locations - the meth in a storage compartment of the lounge and the cannabis wrapped in duct tape hidden in a garden bed in the back yard.

During sentencing, Justice Martin Burns said the Crown's view of occupier was generous given her finger print was located on duct tape securing the cannabis.

Ms Baker said when police arrived at the house, they found Angel and a 15-year-old female who had been there for 10 days.

She said Angel told police she didn't know about the drugs but she had visitors stay two weeks prior.

Defence barrister Eoin Mac Giolla Ri said was a good phase between 2005-2013 when Angel moved from Mackay to Emerald where she was not using drugs.

"She hasn't been to jail since 1998," he said.

The court heard Angel had spent 190 days presentence custody for the 2016 possession charges.

Mr Mac Giolla Ri said during that presentence custody, Angel completed two drug programs.

He said the earlier convictions for drugs on her seven-page criminal history - including 21 prior drug possession convictions - were in relation to her heroin addiction.

"You've struggled with substance abuse problems, it seems to me, for most of your adult life," Justice Burns said.

He ordered she serve an 18-month prison term, declaring the presentence custody and giving her a parole eligibility date of February 20.