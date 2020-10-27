Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis: Minister must consult Magic Pudding for $1b health cuts
Analysis: Minister must consult Magic Pudding for $1b health cuts
Opinion

POISONED CHALICE: Miles’ $1b cuts nightmare

by Steven Wardill
27th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Steven Miles might have to brush up on The Magic Pudding if he's still health minister after Saturday's state election.

That's because he has just been handed the job of finding over $1 billion worth of cuts in order to fund Labor's promise to hire 9000 extra health staff over the next four years.

Treasurer Cameron Dick reckons this task should actually be a cinch - easily done, he said yesterday.

But that raises the question of why he didn't do it when he was health minister last term.

Miles, who has waved around the famed Aussie children's book to taunt Deb Frecklington about cuts during the election campaign, will be having to find savings from a department that routinely blows its budget.

He'll have to do it at a time when demand for the public health system is escalating and surgery wait times have grown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland Health does have an $18.5 billion budget, which provides some perspective to the $270 million-a-year in savings Miles will need to find.

But when you consider $1 billion is also the cost of the entire Cairns health system each year, it demonstrates this isn't going to be easy.

Ordering health staff to print on both sides of the paper or telling hospitals to reuse catheters isn't going to cut it.

Miles might have spent yesterday lambasting Clive Palmer for his fake claims about the Labor Government planning to introduce a death tax.

But if he's facing the prospect of finding cuts in Queensland Health after the election, a death tax might start to seem like not such a bad idea.

 

 

 

Originally published as From Magic Pudding to poisoned chalice: Miles' $1b cuts nightmare

More Stories

health workers opinion politics queensland steven miles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MATE’S TRIBUTE: ‘I was MC at Twiggy’s wedding’

        Premium Content MATE’S TRIBUTE: ‘I was MC at Twiggy’s wedding’

        News PETER Peirano has paid an emotional, heartfelt tribute to his mate of 40 years, ahead of speaking at his funeral service on Tuesday.

        LETTERS: Social connections more important now than ever

        Premium Content LETTERS: Social connections more important now than ever

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        STRATEGIES: Keppel candidates chat on region’s big issues

        Premium Content STRATEGIES: Keppel candidates chat on region’s big issues

        News A number of candidates failed to respond when pressed about major issues impacting...

        REVEALED: Rocky candidates address region’s key issues

        Premium Content REVEALED: Rocky candidates address region’s key issues

        News Election hopefuls reveal their solutions on how to combat some of the region’s most...