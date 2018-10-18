From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

GORDON William Munchow wasn't even a teenager when he started using drugs.

He started smoking marijuana at 12, moved out of home and into a hostel at 13 and was using methamphetamines by 15.

On Tuesday, Munchow pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to several drug-related charges including possessing and supplying dangerous drugs and related utensils.

During two searches of Munchow's house in March 2017, police found small amounts of marijuana, utensils, and a mobile phone that showed evidence the 24-year-old was selling methamphetamines among friends.

While he was on bail for these offences, police found more drugs in Munchow's house on April 1 and took him into custody.

The court heard Munchow's dealing was relatively low level and largely a way to pay for his own addiction.

Judge Michael Burnett said Munchow's continual re- offending suggested he hadn't learnt from past mistakes.

He said the supply of methamphetamines, even in small quantities, was the most concerning element of the offending.

However, Judge Burnett noted Munchow had a good chance at rehabilitation if he was able to stay off drugs when released.

Munchow was given a head sentence of 18 months, with immediate parole release.