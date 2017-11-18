Menu
From paddock to table: CQ man vows to honour local graziers

Mike Decman nominated for the Grazing Representative on Selection Committee of the MLA (Meat and Livestock Australia).
Shayla Bulloch
by

STRAIGHT from paddock to the table, Mike Decman hopes to be a fresh voice for the graziers of Central Queensland.

With 35 years experience in the livestock industry, Mike is nominating for Grazing Representative on Selection Committee in Meat and Livestock Australia.

Unlike other years, Mike jumped at the chance to nominate as MLA expressed interest from those with broader business interest outside the industry to help bring better focus to management.

He believes his strong voice and stable broader approach at a local level is something the region needs to get the job done.

 

"I decided to nominate after many of my colleagues and peers suggested I would be very suitable to this position at MLA being independent and not having been on its committees to date," he said.

A cattle grazier from a young age, Mike went to Gatton Agricultural College and has always had a love for the land.

He made a career as a builder in the 1980's and spent several years as chairman of Master Builders Queensland where he was immersed in the industry.

Through these consistent commitments, Mike believes his expertise was important for the future of beef producers.

"I have a reputation of bringing matters to the table firmly and with common sense to the industry," he said.

Mike has raised a number of important issues he was keen to tackle if selected.

 

"The mismatch of various livestock data applications continues to need addressing," he said.

Mike also said keeping members supported was crucial.

"Member benefits are important, I believe there should be more economical support for the information days to be at lesser cost to the member attendees," he said.

Mike urged all members to vote electronically to ensure their vote counted.

Topics:  cattle central queensland graziers meat and livestock australia mike decman

