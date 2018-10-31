From railway floor to kitchen: New owners of loved eatery

FROM welding in a workshop to serving pies, Darren Ireland has had quite the career change this year.

Mr Ireland spent 35 years working as a sheet metal worker and a boilermaker at Rockhampton's Aurizon railway workshop until the closure of the site recently.

Looking for his next challenge as he knew his job was coming to an end, Mr Ireland heard Rockhampton and Yeppoon's Pie Guru business was for sale.

Keen to try something different, Mr Ireland jumped at the new venture.

The business has three sites in the region, one in Yeppoon and two in Rockhampton.

PIE GURU:

South Rockhampton: 190 Campbell St

Open Monday to Saturday, 6am to 3pm.

North Rockhampton: 55 Macalister St (Glemore road)

Open Monday to Satuday 6am to 3pm

Yeppoon: 52 James St

Open Monday to Saturday 7am to 4pm, Sunday 8am to 2pm

All pies made from local suppliers and on-site each morning

Enquire about wholesaling

The Rockhampton sites are located northside on Glenmore Road and southside at Campbell Street and is popular with locals and travellers.

"It is a little bit of a mixture of customers ... this area here (Glenmore) does a lot of tradies, a lot of elderly and families,” he said.

A common misconception is the pies are shipped from Brisbane when in fact they are all made on site at each store.

They are also made fresh each morning.

They are also made using local suppliers and meats from two Rockhampton butchers.

The secret recipe of the pies is also suited to those who have inflammatory bowel disease or Crohn's disease and does not give them grief.

While Mr Ireland's favourite pie was the "pretty simple” chunky steak pie, he said the most popular was cheese and bacon.

Staff at the shops have also been playing around with some recipes, adding a new corned beef and white sauce pie and a pizza pie into the cabinet which are becoming popular.

For now Mr Ireland is concentrating on getting the three stores running well but he said he would like to get more involved in wholesale catering. Eventually a mobile pie van is on the cards.