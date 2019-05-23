From raising funds to helping the vulnerable

PREVIOUS Black Dog Ball committee member Debbie Hughes played a huge role in bringing to life Anglicare Central Queensland's three-day Early Suicide Prevention Train the Trainer program.

Ms Hughes helped organise last year's ball, which was supported by more than 800 guests and generated a donation of $55,000, which allowed Anglicare Central Queensland to contract the services of ConNetica to deliver an intensive three-day Suicide Prevention training program, aimed at providing a strength-based, ongoing approach to social support and suicide prevention in local communities.

Now self-employed and an accredited trainer, Ms Hughes said she was thrilled to be able to work with Anglicare Central Queensland Mental Health coordinator Jenny Smith to help kick off the program that educated members of the community to identify, understand and actively respond to vulnerable children and young people, through early conversations.

"The reason I did the training is because I could see the enormous value it presented to the community," she said.

"Also, given I am no longer on the committee with the Black Dog Ball, it was my way of giving back to the community and always having that focus on making a difference."

Although, Ms Hughes hasn't personally been touched by suicide, she said she knows people who had.

She said she had done suicide prevention training before, but this one was different.

"It was very much designed for anybody to have that early conversation," she said.

"The gist of the program is you are having those conversations early on where you can make a difference before things get to crisis point. It's as simple as identifying that someone is not themselves.

"It is a really easy conversation to have, you genuinely just have to care and make some sort of small difference. It is amazing what a difference those small conversations can have - if you can save one life, why wouldn't you."

She said the training was so important for the community because it was achievable.

"Anybody can do it, it is not a very heavy suicide prevention training program," she said.

"It is just giving people the confidence to have that chat.

"First, identifying the signs and seeing something is not right, the reasons behind why they may be struggling, then to have the courage to ask."