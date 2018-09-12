Menu
Rockhampton's Peta Carolan with Home and Away heart-throb, Lincoln Lewis.
From Rocky schoolgirl to soapie dream

by Christine Mckee
12th Sep 2018 6:25 PM
IT'S been a long journey for Peta Carolan, who at 28-years-old is chasing her dream to work as a film and television actress.

The former Glenmore High School student is working as production assistant on the hit musical, Jersey Boys, which opened in Sydney last week.

She says its been a massive learning curve, but as much as she loves the thrill of theatre production and the perks that go with it, it's a soapie dream that Peta is tantalisingly close to.

After completing a performing arts degree at CQUniversity, she headed to the Gold Coast and worked as an entertainer and dancer at Dreamworld and Movie World.

 

 

Rockhampton's Peta Carolan chasing her dream in film, television and in theatre production

But with more opportunity and connections she moved to Melbourne where she landed a small part in hit television series, Winners and Losers.

"I absolutely loved it, it was good fun, a great scene," Peta said.

"Everyone was very generous and warm.

"Tom Hobbs character was in love with one of the characters and I played a girl he picked up in a bar on the rebound.

"It was just one episode, but it was a massive day.

"We filmed from 4am until 8pm."

Peta has a part in a feature film called Kick Ons, released this month and is also working on two of her own projects.

"They're in the development phase," she said.

"I'm working with writers and other producers. We'll see where it goes, we're looking for funding."

Right now Peta is auditioning for a lead role in a major feature film and says acting is her first love and what keeps her stimulated.

