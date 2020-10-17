From serving squash balls to squashing fruit in new business

Kiahnee Eggmolesse, Sandra Rowcliffe and Lauren Stevens on the opening day of the North Rockhampton store.

A NEW café has opened in North Rockhampton with a focus on fresh and local produce

Smoooth Juice officially opened on Thursday, next door to Cold Rock in the Highway Palms Complex on Yaamba Rd.

It’s a new venture for owner Sandra Rowcliffe who previously owned Scottvale Park Squash Centre for nine years.

Sandra has always prided herself on having a healthy lifestyle and saw there was a gap in the city’s market for a smoothie business.

“Just something to offer,” she said.

“At the moment you don’t have that many choices for smoothies in Rockhampton, from outside of the shopping centre there isn’t anyone who does them.

“Rocky’s climate tends towards a nice cold smoothie, we have quite a lot of coffee drinkers in Rockhampton, so we are offering a really good coffee too.”

Sandra has a passion for supporting local farmers.

The café uses pineapples from Cawarral, mangoes from Kabra, strawberries from Bundaberg and passionfruit, which will come into season next month, grown in Yaamba.

“We are a local business and we are providing produce that is created locally, so it keeping jobs in the area too,” she said.

Sandra had been eyeing off the store for a while as it has been vacant for a couple of years.

The location was the main attraction.

“It’s a nice location because you have people heading north and it’s a good centre to access, it’s quick off the road and quick back on the road,” she said.

“Across the road from the school and Big 4 caravan park.”

The centre also has ample parking and firm tenants, most of which have all been there for years.

With Total Tools and Repco just up the road, Sandra hopes to attract the tradies.

Read here about the plans the new owner of the centre revealed in March.

It’s been quite the journey getting the business open and a new experience for Sandra.

There had been some delays with the building fit-out and waiting for things like equipment and getting council approval.

“The squash centre was moving into a ready-made building,” she said.

SMOOOTH JUICE

Highway Palms Complex, Yaamba Rd, next to Cold Rock

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 6.30am - 8pm

Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Sundays: 8am - 6pm

Smoothies, juices, coffee, snacks and bakery food

