From the CQ stage to West End

WALKING the same halls as Judi Dench, Kit Harrington and Andrew Garfield, Yeppoon local Hugo Pilcher has turned his acting dream into reality.

The 20 year-old former Rockhampton Grammar student is set to learn from "the best of the best” after being accepted into The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London.

Relocating from Federation University Australia in Melbourne, where he is currently studying a Bachelor of acting for Stage and Screen, Hugo will now study a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Acting- Collaborative and Devised Theatre.

"You get your heart pumping on stage,” he said.

"It's so exhilarating.

"That applause fills you, and it fuels you to become more.”

After going through a rigorous audition process, Hugo described the moment he found out he was accepted as "exhilarating”.

"The university auditions all over the world,” he said.

"Between 21-23 people get selected a year, and far as I know, I am the only Aussie that was selected for my course.

Hugo Pilcher will go from one stage door to another as he embarks on his journey to London perusing his career in acting. Shayla Bulloch

"It still feels surreal, and hasn't really hit me. It always been my dream to study at Central.

"This is where my great actors, who I idolise, have gone. And now I will too,” he smiled.

Being involved with local and school theatre, musicals, eisteddfods and choirs in both Yeppoon and Rockhampton, Hugo credits Rockhampton Grammar School's Jan Kennedy for pushing him into pursuing this path.

With his voice coach at Federation Rob Meldrum , brother of Molly Meldrum, filling him in on what to expect from the industry, Hugo said he is excited for what this whole journey will bring.

"My ultimate career goal is to be a renowned on the stage, West End or Broadway would be the dream,” he said.

"I also want to be involved in, or create thought-provoking films.

"I don't have to make it huge, I would be more than happy to just get people to think and open their minds to another perspective.”

Paving the path for future performers, Hugo said another goal of his is to bring what he will learn back to CQ.

"I want to build a legacy for young performers coming from regional towns,” he said.

"Rocky has so much talent, and I want to be able to forge the path for them, so they know they can pursue their dream career.

Set to fly over and begin study in October this year, Hugo has set up a GoFundMe to help in covering the tuition.

"The course is pretty costly, and being an international student, I don't receive any help,” he said.

"My grandfather came from England as a 'ten pound Pom', so let's send me back over as a 'ten buck Aussie',” he laughed.

For those wanting to support Hugo in achieving his dreams, he said any little bit would be a great help: https://www.gofundme.com/5bkwgns