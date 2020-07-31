From the heart of COVID-19, locked out of Queensland

Caitlin Toohey moved from Rockhampton to Sydney mid last year and is now amid strict lockdowns in COVID-19.

AS GREATER Sydney is locked out of Queensland from 1am tomorrow morning, at the heart of it is former Rockhampton resident Caitlin Toohey.

The 25-year-old moved to Sydney in mid-last year to pursue a career in marketing in book publishing.

Her new city life took a tumble as coronavirus emerged and serious lockdowns were put in place. Now, there is a second wave.

Caitlin has only lived in Sydney for a year now and almost half of that has been in seriously limiting restrictions.

“The past four to five months have been in lockdown and the first six months were just getting into my new job,” she said.

“I feel like I haven’t done many Sydney things and I haven’t got to explore yet.”

Caitlin said the second wave of COVID-19 was quite unexpected.

In the past few weeks, she started to feel it was okay and started to venture out in society.

“I was going to the movies, things like that and going back into the world,” she said.

But then, what seemed to be the inevitable happened.

On Wednesday (July 29), 18 fresh cases were recorded in Sydney, linked to funeral gatherings clusters, two restaurant and overseas travellers.

“I was thinking things were starting to calm down,” she said.

It was announced last week 104 Sydney suburbs with an estimated 600,000 people were restricted from coming into Queensland.

This week, as more cases and hot spots in Sydney were declared, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced all of Greater Sydney would be locked out of the Sunshine state.

The new restrictions come as Caitlin was also meant to be embarking on a month-long trip around the United Kingdom and Europe.

The trip was planned to begin next week and Caitlin had booked flights and a Contiki tour but this had to be cancelled some time ago.

Realising her overseas travel was going to be a far away dream, Caitlin was starting to think she may have been able to do some domestic travel.

Hearing the news of the new restrictions, she was really surprised.

“I thought I had the option to do a visit home and visit my family, I haven’t seen them since Christmas,” she said.

“I think what is really disappointing now I don’t know when that will be lifted, now will I get to home for this Christmas.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – People are seen wearing face masks as they wait to get tested at the Rushcutters Bay pop up COVID-19 testing site in Sydney. A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Rushcutters Bay Park has been established following the closure of the yacht club due after two visitors testing positive. Two people who dined at Thai Rock and the Apollo in Potts Point also visited the Cruising Yacht

Caitlin hasn’t been able to head home to Rockhampton since Christmas and has been missing out on many family members life milestones.

She has missed out on her brother’s 18th birthday and he will graduate high school this year while her younger sister will graduate from university.

“I do feel homesick and I am missing out, especially with these milestones and graduations,” she said.

“They were there for mine and I don’t get to be there for them and it’s not my decision.”

There was a small window where Caitlin was able to come home as the borders did open.

“If I knew it would have closed again I would have ducked home in that quick period,” she said.

There was a fear she may not even be able to go home for Christmas and it will be her first Christmas without her family.

“Now I don’t know when I will be able to go back again,” she said.

Caitlin has been working from home since March and until just a couple of weeks ago, there was talk of going back into the office with staggered days, but it now looked not possible.

“I was really excited to work from home, thought it would be for a week or two weeks and it would calm down and when that didn’t happen,” she said.

“A lot has changed in day to day in what work I do and interacting with the rest of the team and the company.

“But it is so odd I am used to it now, it’s our new normal.”

In the brief times she has explored out of her apartment, Caitlin said the scenes across Sydney have been quite surreal.

“The trains are definitely emptier, people are trying their best to social distance, lots of people are wearing masks,” she said.

“Even just going grocery shopping people are trying to stay away from each other, they are always lines for trolley wipes and to enter.”

