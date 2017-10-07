From the Mayor's desk: 'Yay' for Adani

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub.

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3

THURSDAY'S announcement from Adani is a watershed moment for Rockhampton.

If I had to describe it in one word - yay!

The opportunity it represents for our region cannot be overstated.

It means more jobs, more people, more investment and a better standard of living.

Making Rockhampton a FIFO hub will deliver more than 1,750 jobs for our region both during construction and ongoing operations.

Among those will be the craftsman, tradesman and workers who already live here and are looking for employment.

Our locals are truly in the box seat for these new jobs.

For others, Rockhampton will become their new home and with them will come their families.

As a city, we need to open our arms and embrace this opportunity.

We need to expand our horizons and plan for a bigger and better Rockhampton.

We have fantastic schools, a world-class university, and important essential services such as the Base Hospital as well as a lifestyle which balances the best in urban living with country life.

Our competitive housing market is supported by council's town planning scheme to open up new areas for residential development to ensure we have the homes we need for a growing population.

While this announcement is welcome, it is the start of a long road ahead and there is a still a lot of work to be done.

It lays the foundation for the future success of Rockhampton - it is up to us as a community to build on it and make the most of this hard-won opportunity.