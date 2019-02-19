From the Pilbeam stage to aboard international cruise ship

10 YEARS ON: Jaime Hadwen as Sandy on stage the Royal Carribean with co-star Danny (David Cuny.

10 YEARS ON: Jaime Hadwen as Sandy on stage the Royal Carribean with co-star Danny (David Cuny. R. Niven

A DECADE ago Jaime Hadwen played Sandy as part of Rockhampton Grammar School's production of Grease.

Now she has just finished performing the famous role aboard the Royal Carribean cruise ship across international waters.

It was a special moment to have a 10 year reunion with the character after landing the role ahead of more than 500 Australian singers and dancers.

Jaime Hadwen performs Sandy in a school production of Grease at Pilbeam Theatre in 2009. RGS

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity... I would recommend it to anyone who wants to travel the world and perform,” Jaime said.

Taking off the high school 1950s costume, she has quickly moved on to her next role.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, she was in the midst of rehearsal for Muriel's Wedding and the role of Agnetha Fältskog.

The musical goes live in two weeks and will be performed in Melbourne and Sydney.

It is also the second time Jaime has performed this role.

In 2017, a world premiere was launched in Sydney where she played the same character.

She said it's great already have the background information the second time around.

Jaime Hadwen, on the left in white dress, on stage in Muriel's Wedding, playing Agnetha Fältskog. Contributed

"It's nice already having the puzzle pieces there,” she said.

The show is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film of the same name.

The premise is set on the main character, Muriel, who is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit.

She dreams of the perfect wedding - the dress, the church, the attention, but there is one thing missing - the groom.

Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted, but things start to go horribly wrong.

"It is so much fun, you leave every show energised and feeling happy... it has such a good story, it's really uplifting... you feel really good doing it, you know the audience is going to love it,” Jaime said.

Todd McKenney (Captain Hook) and Jaime Hadwen (Tinkerbell) for the Peter Pan Pantomime. Nigel Hallett

Her other performances to note include Bonnie Lythgoe pantomime in Peter Pan, Bring It On The Musical and Kira in Xanadu The Musical in 2016, another Olivia Newton-John role.

An avid lover of the English-Australian actress and singer, Jaime wrote and created her own show based on Olivia Newton-John, which she had the chance to perform on the cruise ship.

The audience loved it and sang along to all of the music and Jaime hopes to take it to the Australian stage in 2020.

Her love of the theatre is fierce, a passion she grew when she was younger.

"I love it so much... it's the thrill, you never know what's going to happen.... even though it's the same show anything can happen,” she said.

Reflecting on her years of schooling at Rockhampton Grammar School, she said it was the best foundation to her career she could have ever asked for.

"I definitely wouldn't be here if I didn't go to RGS, the performance and skills we learnt at that school... we put in the professional production, had a five theatre (shows) on a weekend, and we got to use the Pilbeam Theatre,” she said.

Jaime Hadwen performing Sandy in a Rockhampton Grammar School production of Grease at Pilbeam Theatre in 2009. RGS

She also took note to give RGS musical director Jan Kennedy a special mention.

"She just nurtured everyone... gave everyone an opportunity,” she said.

In 2017 Jaime returned to her old school to teach a series of workshops.

"It was such a bizarre experience, knowing it used to be me in the room,” she said.

After leaving school, Ms Hadwen had one main goal in her five-year plan, to perform in a production that toured Australia, and she has achieved that.

Her next plan is to get involved in kids' television.

Who knows what stage you may see her on next.