From the Pilbeam stage to the evil lair below

The masquerade opens Act Two with a riot of colour and movement

The masquerade opens Act Two with a riot of colour and movement

IT’S THE weekend for subterranean opera in Central Queensland, it seems, with Opera in the Caves to the north tomorrow, and Phantom of the Opera making its debut in Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre tonight.

Rockhampton's Phantom of the Opera ensemble

The beauty of the Tony Award-winning musical Phantom, which holds the Broadway record for longest running show, is the audience gets more bang for their buck when it comes to operatic mystery, magic... and murder. Phantom of the Opera has not one but three ‘plays within a play’, which allows the Rockhampton Musical Union’s talented ensemble to go to town with the stereotype of operatic divas and demanding producers.

It opens during a production of Hannibal which is not a real opera in the real world but loosely inspired by Verdi’s Aida.

Christine Daae (Francesca Higgins) unveils her singing talents in the Phantom of the Opera

This is the audience’s first glimpse into the thousands and thousands of hours work which has gone into the sets and into outfitting the fifty-odd-cast members as thoughtfully and expansively as if these were costumes they would wear the whole show, such is the production’s attention to sumptuous detail.

The Phantom of the Opera's corps de ballet

It is also the first opportunity for Francesca Higgins to weave her way into the audience’s heart from the first moment her character gives voice - and what a voice! - to the soaring ambitions of Christine Daae who has received coaching from an invisible and, as yet, presumed benevolent spirit lurking in the theatre.

Childhood playmates fall in love: Raoul (Jacob Goves) and Christine (Francesca Higgins) in Rockhampton Music Union's Phantom of the Opera

(As director Joy Phillipi put it, when she welcomed friends and family to the tech run on Thursday night, Phantom is a massive undertaking, and even the musically uninformed, when they hear the songs swoop and soar, will realise much of that undertaking rested in finding leads who could handle the score.

The titular role alone involves a two octave range, yet Lachlan Scheuber pulls it off from a pitiable whisper to an almighty roar.

The Phantom steps out of the shadows

As his nemesis Raoul, on the other hand, Jacob Goves has an elegant and refined touch.

It seems extraordinary, at first, that a regional production such as this can produce such exceptional leads, who handle the vocal and emotional demands of their roles so confidently.

But Central Queensland has a reputation Australia-wide for producing serious contenders when it comes to the triple threat - singer, dancer, actor - and this cast is comprised of many such faces who have returned home after studying and working abroad.)

Next comes the equally fictional and far funnier Il Muto opera, another hilarious tour de force by Katrina Christensen as Carlotta Giudicelli, who clings to her leading role even as the phantom machinates to have Christine replace her.

Carlotta (Katrina Christensen) and Ubaldo (Ryan Cooke) bring comic relief to the otherwise dark Phantom of the Opera

I especially adored Ms Christensen’s performance. It’s difficult to be a great singer - and this production is packed with vocal stylings which would hold their own on any world stage - but it’s even harder, in my opinion, to be a great singer who sounds less than great. Below Carlotta’s shrieking and croaking there remain strong traces of a magnificent voice which lends credence to her pampered position in the company.

Meg Giry (Trinity March Hoolihan), Monsieur Firmin (Darryl Strelow), Monsieur Andre (Matthew Dennis), Carlotta Guidicelli (Katrina Christensen), Ubaldo Piangi (Ryan Cooke), Raoul (Jacob Goves) and Madame Giry (Janette McLennan) contemplate the Phantom of the Opera's demands

The third faux opera is the Phantom’s own composition Don Juan Triumphant which he forces on the company as his malevolent powers, and murderous intent, begin their ascent. His compulsive domination over Christine, and intense jealousy over her childhood friend turned sweetheart Raoul, reaches, quite literally, the point of no return.

Those three plays embedded within the story of the Phantom’s quest for domination, along with the masquerade ball, round out the moments we can appreciate the full scale of the entire RMU company’s choreography and vocal work.

Extraordinary detailing in the Phantom of the Opera's costumes

Props to the orchestra for providing a beautiful, nuanced soundscape which transports the audience from the most garish to the most ghoulish moments.

In stark contrast to the opera house itself lies the lonely underground lair where the Phantom’s lust and vengeance has festered during the three years he’s been prepping Christine for stardom, and where he carries her away from Raoul.

The Phantom (Lachlan Scheuber) takes Christine (Francesca Higgins) into his underground lair

The boat sequence is even lovelier than I imagined; it’s a tribute to the Pilbeam veteran designer, Ross James, and his crew that all this musical’s trickery - from the dazzling chandelier reveal, to the Phantom’s final vanishing trick - work like magic.

It’s here, deep underground, that the genius of Mr Scheuber’s Phantom comes to light.

Co-director Grant Wolf Whitfield earlier told the Morning Bulletin the Phantom is “a creator but also a murderer, a lover and a snivelling child”.

Meg Giry (Trinity March-Hoolihan) is left to wonder about the mystery of the Phantom

Scheuber brings each of these facets to stage with a singular energy which courses through to the very tips of his fingers; he is, by turns, pathetic and proud, fearsome and frail.

Locals who associate the role of Phantom with the likes of Michael Crawford and Anthony Warlow will, after they see this show this weekend, walk away feeling as if it was, in fact, written especially for Scheuber.

RMU’s Phantom of the Opera

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Friday 1 November 7.30pm

Saturday 2 November 1.30pm

Saturday 2 November 7.30pm

Sunday 3 November 1.30pm

Tickets from seeitlive.com or the box office.