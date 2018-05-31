From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town
THE small Central Queensland town where only three people are not related to each other can be a tough crowd to crack for a police newbie.
Located 500 kilometres inland from Rockhampton on the Jordan Creek lies Jericho, a small community with a big heart.
The population of Jericho is just 65 people, so when you're the new cop in town, it can be a tough crowd to break into.
Senior Constable Warren Moyle spent 10 months at Jericho after deciding to leave Boondal station in Brisbane for a country policing experience.
"I'd been wanting to gain some experience in country policing so, when an opportunity came up, I put my hand up,” Sen Con Moyle said.
"Building community relationships and public perception of police seemed to be a good starting point.
"I made myself known to locals and visited surrounding cattle stations and attend council meetings.”
Although there is not a lot of crime in Jericho, due to the large landscape, the Longreach Patrol Group would often assist in key operational objectives.
"During my time in Jericho, I commenced a community fitness activity on Friday afternoons to get local youth exercising,” Sen Con Moyle said.
"The response was amazing, watching parents encouraging their children to actively join in a police program proved that the community relationships were strengthening.”
Due to his experience and great track record, Sen Con Moyle was promoted as a Sergeant, Officer in Charge of Barcaldine in March.
"It was a bittersweet moment when I told the locals my news, they were sad to see me go but happy for my achievements.” he said.