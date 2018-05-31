Menu
OUTBACK COP: Sergeant Moyle and local kids cooking some snags
Crime

From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town

31st May 2018 11:47 AM
THE small Central Queensland town where only three people are not related to each other can be a tough crowd to crack for a police newbie.

Located 500 kilometres inland from Rockhampton on the Jordan Creek lies Jericho, a small community with a big heart.

The population of Jericho is just 65 people, so when you're the new cop in town, it can be a tough crowd to break into.

Senior Constable Warren Moyle spent 10 months at Jericho after deciding to leave Boondal station in Brisbane for a country policing experience.

"I'd been wanting to gain some experience in country policing so, when an opportunity came up, I put my hand up,” Sen Con Moyle said.

"Building community relationships and public perception of police seemed to be a good starting point.

"I made myself known to locals and visited surrounding cattle stations and attend council meetings.”

Although there is not a lot of crime in Jericho, due to the large landscape, the Longreach Patrol Group would often assist in key operational objectives.

"During my time in Jericho, I commenced a community fitness activity on Friday afternoons to get local youth exercising,” Sen Con Moyle said.

"The response was amazing, watching parents encouraging their children to actively join in a police program proved that the community relationships were strengthening.”

Due to his experience and great track record, Sen Con Moyle was promoted as a Sergeant, Officer in Charge of Barcaldine in March.

"It was a bittersweet moment when I told the locals my news, they were sad to see me go but happy for my achievements.” he said.

jericho outback queensland police queensland police way out west
