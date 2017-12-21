From wooden shoes to international affairs

LINDA Esguerra doesn't know how to slow down and lead a slothful lifestyle.

She moved to Rockhampton with her husband, Bob the builder, to retire in 2006.

Within two weeks, the bubbly Filipino woman was so bored she counted the steps from her home to the Allenstown shops.

It was a far cry from being the first woman executive director to be appointed to the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trade and Agriculture (1981-1985).

The exuberant woman was advised by her friend to go out and get a job and she ended up working for two Rockhampton barristers - Ross Lo Monaco and Tom Polley.

The 73-year-old has recently attempted to retire for a second time, but this time she has a plan of attack to make sure she doesn't resort to counting steps.

Part of that is to continue her charity work building homes and education facilities for 'the poorest of the poor' in her home country as well as Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

A WELCOME BOOST: Linda Esguerra on her yearly visit to St Martin Mission for Street Kids where Australia is proud to support 200 deserving students out of 400 children being given the opportunity to gain education, to alleviate poverty in the Philippines. The child sponsorship program has been extended to Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. Contributed

She also works with a committee putting on a Christmas Day lunch for disadvantaged people and she vows to continue helping Mr Lo Monaco and Mr Polley from time to time

Linda also has her sights set on writing a book, No more wooden shoes.

"From Grade 1-6, I never wore a pair of shoes,” Linda said. "I always wore 'wooden shoes'. Until they were scraped to the ground.

"When I reached high school, we had to wear leather shoes. My mother had to borrow money to buy boys' shoes. She said they were stronger.

"I also never had a haircut.

"I started working at 17 doing odd jobs so I could continue with my studies,” she said.

Linda worked her way up from wooden shoes to gaining a scholarship to attend university where she worked in the canteen to get free food such as day-old bread.

And while that alone should have kept her busy, she couldn't help herself - putting her hand up to be president of the Glee Club despite not being a singer, along with other extra curricular adventures.

After graduating, she worked her way up the ladder to being the assistant to the secretary for the Minister for Trade in the Philippines; working for the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and to being the first woman executive director appointed to the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"That was the first time I got to travel (working for ASEAN),” she said.

Linda said she was in her 30s at the time and worked on trading partnerships with Australia, Europe, Northern America and other Asian countries for ASEAN.

She spent two years living in Singapore on assignment and some time living in New York. It was through ASEAN that she first stepped foot in Australia in 1981 and she went on a tour of the 'top places to visit', finding 'no people anywhere' compared to her home city of Manila.

She also worked at the Philippine Pavilion at Expo 88 in Brisbane, representing the Philippine Government in meetings with Expo staff and managing all programs at the pavilion.

But there must have been something about the Sunburnt Country, other than the 'lack of people', that captured Linda's heart because she decided to move here seven years later - widowed, with only $200 in her pocket and leaving behind her adult children who were at university at the time.

"No matter what your (work) experience is overseas, it's really hard to get a job (when you first come to Australia),” she said.

Linda started off working at Paddington Markets in Sydney, buying second hand clothes and 'blinging' them up for resale.

She then asked a friend to help her get Australian work experience.

Linda said she was picked up at 5.30am, driven to an industrial site in Sydney she later found out belonged to Johnson & Johnson, was given a plastic bag and told to start on the first floor and meet her friend on the fourth.

"I was a cleaner,” she said.

The cheeky woman asked her friend four months later for a reference and asked them to call her 'an environmental analyst' in that reference.

For a woman who has had to work her way up the ladder twice, it comes as no surprise that while she was in Sydney, she joined a charity organisation helping 'the poorest of the poor'.

"We built homes for them and provide education,” Linda said.

"We have expanded from the Philippines to Papua New Guinea to the Solomon Islands.”

So what makes a woman raised in a city who moved to another city in another country decide to retire in a regional area like the Beef Capital?

The steak of course. Oh, and the 'lack of people' she encountered on her first visit to Rockhampton after the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Her experience dealing with government officials while at ASEAN led to her being an ideal candidate to help with visiting international government officials at the Olympics.

She had kept in contact with people at the consular office from when she worked for the assistant to the secretary for the Minister for Trade in the Philippines after she relocated to Oz and that was how she ended up helping at the Olympics.

Afterwards, she was treated to a mystery tour where she was told to 'Just pack a bag', taken to the airport, given a ticket and shoved onto a plane to Rockhampton.

She went from 22 degree temperatures in Sydney to 33 degrees in Rockhampton.

"I tasted the best steak in the whole world the first night I was here,” she said.

"The following day, I went to go shopping. Everything was closed.

"So I went for a walk along the river. Everyone I met said 'Hello, how are you'?”

Six years later, she moved here with her second husband, Bob.

Two weeks later, after counting her footsteps from home to Allenstown Plaza, Linda applied for a job at the chambers of barristers Ross Lo Monaco and Tom Polley.

"It's like a family,” she said of her 12 years working at the chambers.

"His (Ross) heart is in the right place.”

She said clients would come into the chambers all angry and upset and within moments of Mr Lo Monaco talking to them, they had 'melted like butter'.

Linda also continued her charity work when she relocated to Rockhampton, and took on some extras such as Volunteers Without Borders which puts on a Christmas lunch for homeless people and refugees, asylum seekers, new migrants and those living alone each year.

The Christmas lunch is the group's signature project.

"We started with 14 guests one rainy day seven years ago,” said Linda, who is the executive director of Volunteers Without Borders.

She said the committee does not spend money to put the lunch on. Instead, people bring a plate each to share at the venue at St Joseph's Cathedral.

Now the group of 20 women involved in Volunteers Without Borders meet monthly to discuss what other 'things they can get their fingers into'.

Those meddling fingers have led to Linda being presented with the Living Treasure Award by Zonta Rockhampton, Regional Volunteer award from Multicultural Queensland and an Australia Day Award for Community Service by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Now, all her children live in Australia including her 22-year-old granddaughter.

Linda said her eldest Karen was gainfully employed at a government entity in Sydney.

"Alex is an accomplished machine operator at one of the biggest steel companies in Australia based in Sydney,” she said.

"And Lorelie, my youngest, is Master in Alternative Medicine, and together with trained specialists in the field, operates her own outfit of providing individual wellness and self care. She is also based in Sydney.”

Linda has retired from Mr Lo Monaco and Mr Polley but is willing to help from time to time.

Days after retiring for the second time, she went back to the Philippines to work with children in poverty-stricken areas, helping them get an education.

"I visit them every year to say hello to them,” Linda said.

By the way, it takes 386 steps to get from Linda's home to Woolworths Allenstown.