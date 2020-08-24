Menu
VANDALS STRIKE: This is the aftermath of a vandal driving a front-end loader through the office of the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station.
News

Front-end loader trashes Gracemere’s waste facility office

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
24th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
GRACEMERE’S Waste Transfer Station is closed today after a front-end loader ploughed into the facility’s office overnight.

Queensland Police said the incident was reported by council officers at 4.30am.

They said the front-end loader was driven “through the office” and “there may be property stolen” but they were unable to confirm.

Rockhampton Regional Council made the grim announcement about the closure of the facility this morning on social media.

“Unfortunately we have had to close the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station today as the site was broken into overnight and there’s been some significant vandalism,” RRC said.

“We’re working to make the site safe for the public and operational again, and we are hoping to re-open tomorrow if possible.

“If you need to drop off waste today your alternative facility is the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility, which is open from 7am to 5pm.”

More to follow.

