Frontrunner comments on early lead in RRC mayoral by-election

As at 7:50 pm, Tony Williams is out in front with 21.27 per cent of the near 16,000 votes counted.

Mr Williams is at the Kalka Shades Hotel, keeping a keen eye on the results with his supporters.

He said it’s too soon to predict the ultimate vote for mayor, given the preferential votes.

Mr Williams said that, regardless the mayoral by-election outcome, he wouldn’t have time to rest on his laurels, given the amount of existing council matters to get through.

