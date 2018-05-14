Frost descends on the CQ region as winter approaches

Cool mornings have hit the CQ region over the weekend and are expected to continue this week.

Cool mornings have hit the CQ region over the weekend and are expected to continue this week. esmeraldaedenberg

COOLER early mornings have started to kick in throughout the Central Queensland area as Winter quickly approaches.

The late nights and early hours of the weekend bought change in Rockhampton with lows of 12 degrees on Saturday and 8 degrees on Sunday.

The tops temperatures still remained high over the weekend reaching, 30 and 26 degrees.

The cool weather will continue throughout this week for Rockhampton and Biloela, with slightly higher average temps expected for Gladstone and Yeppoon.

Today is looking sunny for Rockhampton with light winds and no chance of rain. Things are set to warm up as the day goes on with a top of 27 degrees expected.

The weather for Rockhampton this week. Contributed

Residents in Biloela felt the cold with patches of light frost in the southwest early this morning.

Winds of 15 to 20km/h will become light in the middle of the day for the small town with daytime maximum temperatures set to hit the mid to high 20s.

Yeppoon also received light patches of frost in the southwest early this morning with daytime temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees or slightly higher.

Gladstone looks to be sunny with a nice top temperature of 26 degrees, which will carry on throughout the week.

The weather this week for Biloela Contributed

Rockhampton can expect to see tops of 28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps falling to 11 and 14 degrees respectively overnight and in the mornings.

The days will remain sunny for the Beef Capital with 15 to 25km/h winds expected all week.

Rain makes its way into the region on Thursday and Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers on both days.

Biloela will be sunny and partly cloudy all week with Tuesday expected to be the coldest day of the week, bringing a minimum of 5 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a slightly warmer temperature with a low of 9 degrees and a top of 27.

The weather for Yeppoon this week. Contributed

Thursday will heat up again with a low of 11 and top of 27 degrees which will continue into Friday. Winds of 15 to 20km/h will be felt in Biloela with a 20 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Yeppoon seems like the place to be with minimum temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. The rest of the week will bring lows of 17 degrees right through until Sunday.

Maximum temperatures will sit in the mid to high 20s with partly cloudy and sunny conditions.

Rain looks possible from Wednesday onwards with a 20 percent chance of rain. Those conditions will carry over with a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday, a 50 percent chance on Friday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday.

Gladstone will also have chances of rain and minimum temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees across the week. Tops will reach the mid to late 20s all week long.