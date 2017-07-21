Frosty morning as temperatures plummet across CQ

CLIMBING out of warm, toasty beds may be a bit of a struggle for some this morning as winter finally delivers some decent cold weather to the Central Queensland region.

The Bureau of Meteorology's 'cold snap' prediction for today came to fruition with temperatures plummeting across the district overnight.

According to BOM, temperatures dropped to a low of 6.4 degrees in Rockhampton at 6.22am with a feels like temperature of 5.5 degrees at 7am. This reporter recorded a temperature of 4 degrees before leaving her Gracemere home around 5.45am.

It was a little warmed on the Capricorn Coast today with a low of 8.7 but it only got colder further west with Biloela reaching a shivering low of 1.0 degrees with a feels like temperature of -2.7 degrees. Frost was also forecast for Biloela this morning.

In Clermont, -0.3 degree temperatures greeted residents this morning while Emerald and Blackwater reached lows of 6.6 and 3.3 degrees respectively.

BOM says the cold weather should stick around until next week with extensive morning frosts through inland parts of central and western Queensland over the next few morning.

" A high pressure system over southeastern Australia will remain slow-moving today and maintains a firm ridge and a dry, cold air mass over most of Queensland," BOM predict.

"The high will drift slowly north over New South Wales during the weekend with winds tending slightly more onshore about the central and northern east Queensland coast.

"Fine and sunny conditions will persist over most of the state through the outlook period."

THREE DAY OUTLOOK

Rockhampton: 7 degrees Saturday, 11 degrees Sunday, 12 degrees Monday

Yeppoon: 10 degrees Saturday, 14 degrees Sunday, 14 degrees Monday

Biloela: 2 degrees and frost Saturday, 5 degrees Sunday, 7 degrees Monday

Emerald: 5 degrees Saturday, 7 degrees Sunday, 9 degrees Monday