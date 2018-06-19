Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLD WEATHER: Rockhampton woke to a chilly 5 degrees this morning while Biloela woke to 0 degrees.
COLD WEATHER: Rockhampton woke to a chilly 5 degrees this morning while Biloela woke to 0 degrees. Chris Mccormack
Weather

Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
19th Jun 2018 9:42 AM

CENTRAL Queenslanders have woken up to yet another cold morning as the winter weather ramps up.

Residents in Yeppoon woke to frost covered lawns while Rockhampton locals braved the 5 degree weather on their way to work.

However it was a frost covered Biloela which was the coldest in the region with the small town dipping down to 0 degrees.

Emerald was not far behind with a slightly warmer temp of 1 degree, with frost.

BIT CHILLY: Asher Bauer shared this pic of her frost covered lawn in Yeppoon on social media this morning.
BIT CHILLY: Asher Bauer shared this pic of her frost covered lawn in Yeppoon on social media this morning. Asher Bauer

Tomorrow will be much the same for the region with Rockhampton set for sunny days and cool temps. It is expected Wednesday and Thursday will both see lows of 7 degrees and tops of 25 degrees before warming up slightly to 11 degrees on Friday and 12 degrees on Saturday.

The coastal town of Yeppoon won't be quite as cool as Rockhampton with Wednesday expected to hit a low of 9 degrees and Thursday 10 degrees. The rest of the week is set to warm up for Yeppoon with Friday set for a low of 13 degrees and Saturday set for 14 degrees.

Biloela temperatures will remain in the single digits for the remainder of the week with lows of 3 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday and 6 degrees Friday. The weather will be mostly sunny over the next week for the town with the highest temp reaching 25 degrees.

Emerald will also remain in the single digit numbers with lows of 2 and 4 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. The days will see tops of 24 to 25 degrees with mostly sunny weather.

TODAY'S SUNRISE AND SUNSET TIMES

  • Rockhampton - The sun will rose at 6.38am with first light at 6.14am and will set at 5.20pm with last light at 5.45pm.
  • Yeppoon - The sun will rose at 6.37am with first light at 6.12am and will set at 5.20pm with last light at 5.44pm.
  • Biloela - The sun will rose at 6.40am with first light at 6.15am and will set at 5.17pm with last with at 5.42pm.
  • Emerald - The sun will rose at 6.48am with first sight at 6.23am and will set at 5.29pm with last light at 5.54pm.
biloela cool weather emerald winter is coming yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Busy intersection cleared after South Rocky crash

    Busy intersection cleared after South Rocky crash

    Breaking The motorcyclist has been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital with a broken leg and pelvis.

    • 19th Jun 2018 9:32 AM
    Banking blunders cost me $14m

    premium_icon Banking blunders cost me $14m

    Business Peter Comino's life came crashing down when his bank 'panicked'

    Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    premium_icon Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    Business Assets, display homes and the mansion in the debt collectors' sights

    Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    premium_icon Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    Council News Footpath widening is also planned, funded by Works for QLD program

    Local Partners