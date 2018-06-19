Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

COLD WEATHER: Rockhampton woke to a chilly 5 degrees this morning while Biloela woke to 0 degrees.

COLD WEATHER: Rockhampton woke to a chilly 5 degrees this morning while Biloela woke to 0 degrees. Chris Mccormack

CENTRAL Queenslanders have woken up to yet another cold morning as the winter weather ramps up.

Residents in Yeppoon woke to frost covered lawns while Rockhampton locals braved the 5 degree weather on their way to work.

However it was a frost covered Biloela which was the coldest in the region with the small town dipping down to 0 degrees.

Emerald was not far behind with a slightly warmer temp of 1 degree, with frost.

BIT CHILLY: Asher Bauer shared this pic of her frost covered lawn in Yeppoon on social media this morning. Asher Bauer

Tomorrow will be much the same for the region with Rockhampton set for sunny days and cool temps. It is expected Wednesday and Thursday will both see lows of 7 degrees and tops of 25 degrees before warming up slightly to 11 degrees on Friday and 12 degrees on Saturday.

The coastal town of Yeppoon won't be quite as cool as Rockhampton with Wednesday expected to hit a low of 9 degrees and Thursday 10 degrees. The rest of the week is set to warm up for Yeppoon with Friday set for a low of 13 degrees and Saturday set for 14 degrees.

Biloela temperatures will remain in the single digits for the remainder of the week with lows of 3 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday and 6 degrees Friday. The weather will be mostly sunny over the next week for the town with the highest temp reaching 25 degrees.

Emerald will also remain in the single digit numbers with lows of 2 and 4 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. The days will see tops of 24 to 25 degrees with mostly sunny weather.

