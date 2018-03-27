Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEMPTATION: The McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone.
TEMPTATION: The McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone. Kara Irving
Crime

Frozen Coke-run costs Gladstone man $1303

Andrew Thorpe
by
25th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

JOSEPH Daniel Jones' decision to pop 350m down the road for a frozen Coke last June proved to be very, very costly.

The 21-year-old Gladstone man drove an unregistered, uninsured motorcycle - with no number plates - to McDonalds on Glenlyon St around 11.30pm on June 3, 2017... while his licence was suspended.

Police responding to the loud noise made by the bike caught him coming out of the restaurant holding a frozen Coke, after which he told them "I literally drove from around the corner".

Jones was fined a total of $1303 for the offences, which also included two counts of breaching parole.

The total of the fines prompted an ice-cold quip from sentencing Magistrate Melanie Ho.

"You'll always remember that Frozen Coke, won't you?" she said.

"Focus on your parole."

frozen coke gladstonecourt mcdonalds unlicenced driving
Gladstone Observer
FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

News Investigations uncover whereabouts of missing firearms after break and enter in Fairybower

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

News Landholders unite against controversial land clearing proposal

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Weather WEATHER FORECAST: Surfers will be happy... boaties not so much.

$2500 book bounty for CQ school

$2500 book bounty for CQ school

News Resident's big win pays off for students

  • 27th Mar 2018 5:02 PM

Local Partners