EASTER WINNER: Emily Scofield, pictured with Dominic Doblo, won $500 for her prize-winning Easter egg

Doblo's Farmers Market on The Common is a veritable Easter emporium following its inaugural decorate-an-egg competition.

Emily Scofield's colourful creation was judged first by Mayor Margaret Strelow and won the $500 prize.

A total of 120 papier-mâché eggs were submitted by local children up to the age of 12.

The eggs will remain on display until after Easter.