Fruit cake for Wayne: How Broncos’ secret Bird coup began

Jack Bird (left) is seen talking to Brisbane Coach Wayne Bennett.

Jack Bird (left) is seen talking to Brisbane Coach Wayne Bennett.

THERE was no red carpet treatment or fancy tour.

Just a handful of face-to-face meetings over coffee and food and it was this time last year Jack Bird made his first of three secret trips to Brisbane.

It was the middle of the week and Bird used his day off with Cronulla to meet with the Broncos.

He left Sydney airport early in the morning to spend the day with coach Wayne Bennett, head of recruitment Peter Nolan and CEO Paul White away from the public eye.

It was the start of what would be several trips to the sunshine state before signing with the club a month later.

His manager, David Riolo, and father, Mick, joined him on some of the trips.

Bennett and Nolan met with Bird in Sydney too.

In fact, it took five meetings before a three-year-deal was eventually tabled and signed in early April.

Jack Bird is seen with team mates during training.

The Sydney meetings are by the by, this was the first face-to-face contact after a chance phone call between Bird's agent and Brisbane's head of recruitment set things in motion.

The Broncos' interest in Bird went largely unnoticed with Newcastle publicly leading the chase for the centre.

So when Bird flew into Brisbane airport a week after meeting with Newcastle, no one batted an eye.

They only needed to look at who was at the airport to greet him to know what was going on.

Nolan was in his sedan to pick up the then 22-year-old and drive him to their meeting.

The Broncos have never been one for the grand tour of their facilities.

That's not what they sell their club on.

While Canterbury hosted a secret tour of their Belmore facility for Aaron Woods and James Tedesco when courting the pair last year, there was no late night trip to Red Hill for Bird.

No red carpet treatment on the Eagle Street Pier either.

Jack Bird of the Broncos warms up.

All of the Broncos' meetings are done away from the club.

In fact, this one was at White's family home.

After a small tour of Brisbane, Nolan and Bird met Bennett at White's house in Bardon, a stone's throw away from the training ground where the foursome sat on the back deck and talked.

The table overlooks the pool in the backyard. It's peaceful and Bird's at ease.

Footy was barely mentioned in the first meeting.

Instead they got to know each other and it wasn't just the Broncos officials doing the talking.

Bird knew Bennett as a junior during their time at St George Illawarra but they'd never had the quality time like this.

Bennett asks about his family and Bird is equally as interested to know about the super coach.

Money is a taboo topic.

Jack Bird of the Broncos runs with the ball.

When the conversation turns to football, it's about the club and the people. Who they've signed, the juniors underneath them and why Brisbane players love pulling on the jersey.

The meeting was just as much about them getting to know Bird as it was the NSW Origin star getting to know the decision makers.

White's wife Angela makes tea and coffee, sandwiches and sets a piece of cake aside for Bennett.

Over fresh ham and chicken salad sandwiches and a cup of tea, the bonds were built.

After Bennett polished off a slice of his favourite fruit cake, Bird left for the airport.

No decisions were made that day but the seed was planted and on the 90 minute flight back to Sydney, Bird was picturing himself as a Bronco.