Frustrated miners to confront Bob Brown Rally organisers

Bob Brown at the stop Adani rally in Mackay in 2019.

FRUSTRATED members of the Miners’ Union will this afternoon confront organisers of the Bob Brown Tribute Rally over their commitment to miners’ jobs and rights.

The rally is set to take place at Clermont, paying homage to former Greens leader Bob Brown’s failed efforts to stop the Adani mine in 2019.

While the tongue-in-cheek event typically produces a lighthearted crowd, it appears some hostility may come by way of the irritated industry workers.

CFMEU Mining and Energy VP Shane Brunker explained while the Union strongly supported the New Acland coal mine extension, the rally would do little to support workers fearing job loss.

Mr Brunker will also attend today’s event in hopes the speakers will address a number of concerns on behalf of union members.

He questioned whether the Isaac Region location for the event was appropriate considering recent tensions.

“Our members at New Acland are wondering why a rally to support their mine is taking place 800 kilometres away in Clermont.”

He also hopes clarification will be provided surrounding the legitimacy of Deb Frecklington’s reversal of her stance on the New Acland extension.

RALLY: Today’s event pays homage to former Greens leader Bob Brown’s failed efforts to stop the Adani mine in 2019.

“Labor has approved multiple mining projects in Central Queensland’s coal fields, including Olive Downs and it recently struck a royalty deal with Adani’s Carmichael project, which it also approved,” he said.

Mr Brunker is also curious as to why the LNP is preferencing the Greens in the upcoming state election and the potential ramifications this could have on coal mining.

“That’s where the frustration is, and the Government deserves to be held to account. Meanwhile, here in Central Queensland the coal industry is in full swing.”

The 100-plus guest list includes Clive Palmer, Adani chief executive David Boshoff, Peter Ridd, as well as state and federal politicians.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Saturday 10 October, 12:00 PM

WHERE: Grand Hotel Clermont, Cnr Capella & Daintree Street, Clermont, QLD 4721