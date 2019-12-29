Frustrated Murray pulls plug on Australian Open

ANDY Murray is out of the Australian Open and ATP Cup after succumbing to pelvic bruising.

The Scot's latest injury scuttles hopes of a triumphant return to Melbourne Park, almost a year after the decorated baseliner's career appeared over because of chronic hip soreness.

"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I'm gutted I'm not going to be able to play in Australia in January," Murray said.

"After the AO this year, when I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.

"Unfortunately I've had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing."

Murray, 32, was due to lead Great Britain's charge in the ATP Cup, which starts simultaneously in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth on Friday.

The dual Wimbledon champion's management issued a short statement, outlining concerns over lingering pelvic bruising - which first surfaced during the Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.

Murray made an emotional exit from Melbourne earlier this year.

The condition forced Murray to cancel his traditional pre-Australian Open training camp in Miami.

A five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, Murray has run out of time to prepare properly for the January 20-February 2 grand slam.

"It was always going to be a tight turnaround, but the team took the decision not to rush back, so he'll continue hitting on court and building up fitness in January," Murray's management said.

Murray successfully underwent hip resurfacing after emotionally departing the 2019 Open, amid fears he would have to retire.

The right-hander crowned an unlikely comeback by winning the Antwerp singles title, prompting his peers to vote him the ATP Tour's comeback player of the year.

It is now likely Murray will aim to contest tournaments in Montpellier and Rotterdam in early February.

Currently ranked No 125, Murray would have needed a wildcard to contest Australian Open singles - a request which would have been automatically granted.

But his unfortunate absence eases pressure on Tennis Australia as it considers which local players to elevate into the main draw.