Christopher Paul Watt, 58, leaving Southport Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to common assault. Picture: Lea Emery.
Frustrated neighbour headbutts car park hog

Jodie Callcott
13th Oct 2020 7:06 AM
A SELF-employed tradie who headbutted his neighbour in the face after an ongoing dispute over a visitor car park has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Southport Magistrates Court on Monday was told Christopher Paul Watt, 58, was frustrated a neighbour had parked his second car in the visitor car park for about 18 months.

Defence solicitor Blake Fraser said Watt tried to talk to his neighbour and the building manager about the limited parking spaces but the neighbour ignored his pleas to move the car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Lewis Butterfield said Watt was walking back to their Miami unit about 6pm on May 28 when they saw the neighbour packing tools into his car that was in the visitor car park.

Snr Const Butterfield said Watt and the neighbour argued and then Watt and his wife continued walking towards the entrance of the complex.

He said the neighbour then drove to the front of the complex, got out of his car and started arguing with Watt again.

"Another verbal altercation started and lasted about 20 seconds before the defendant headbutted the victim in the face," Mr Butterfield said.

Watt told magistrate Cameron McKenzie he wasn't the only person who had complained about the neighbour.

"I'm sure you have better things to do than to be worrying about this, but it should never have happened, and I'm sorry," Watt said.

Watt, 58, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

He was fined $200 and ordered to pay the victim $250 compensation. A conviction was not recorded.

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Frustrated neighbour headbutts car park hog

