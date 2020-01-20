Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
News

Frustration as dumped donations do ‘more harm than good’

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMMUNITY outpouring of donations piling up on the footpath of Rockhampton’s Lifeline shop is doing more harm than good for the organisation which provides counselling support for Australia’s bushfire victims.

Many residents are ignoring the message posted in front the bins requesting donations not be left outside the bins, exposed to the ­elements and to instead take them into the shops during business hours.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

While Lifeline Retail general manager Jamie Mackay was grateful for the donations, he implored those wishing to donate to heed the sign’s message and take donations into the store when the donation bins are full, rather than dumping them on the footpath.

“The reality is sometimes the quality of donations is not sellable,” Mr Mackay said.

DONATION PROBLEM: Lifeline Retail General Manager Jamie Mackay is grateful for community support but requested greater care in deciding what to donate.
DONATION PROBLEM: Lifeline Retail General Manager Jamie Mackay is grateful for community support but requested greater care in deciding what to donate.

“Our message to our donors is if you are willing to give these items to a mate or a family member, that is actually something that is a good quality donation that we are able to onsell into our stores to help raise funds for our crisis support line.

“The challenge for us is when the donations pile up outside bins, it’s impacted by the weather and often can’t be sold in our stores.”

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

The cost of disposing with the deteriorated donations has a detrimental impact on the organisation’s financial capacity to help others.

Since the escalation of the Australia’s bushfire crisis, Mr Mackay said there had been a spike in demand for their support services.

If you would like to make a financial donation to Lifeline’s bushfire crisis support call centre, please visit: fundraise.lifelineqld.org.au/donate.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.
DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

More Stories

Show More
chartity donation lifeline tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

        premium_icon ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

        Sport Jess Jonassen: ‘Being in a World Cup in front of your family and friends, on home soil, is pretty amazing.’

        ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        premium_icon ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        News Couple reveals how they’re going to spend their Lotto win.

        2am armed robbery, car found burnt out

        premium_icon 2am armed robbery, car found burnt out

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him...

        • 20th Jan 2020 1:53 PM
        • 1 FairgoSteve
        Over 300 homes lose power in across Rocky

        premium_icon Over 300 homes lose power in across Rocky

        News Ergon is working to restore power after an unplanned outage today.