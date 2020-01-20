Frustration as dumped donations do ‘more harm than good’

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

A COMMUNITY outpouring of donations piling up on the footpath of Rockhampton’s Lifeline shop is doing more harm than good for the organisation which provides counselling support for Australia’s bushfire victims.

Many residents are ignoring the message posted in front the bins requesting donations not be left outside the bins, exposed to the ­elements and to instead take them into the shops during business hours.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

While Lifeline Retail general manager Jamie Mackay was grateful for the donations, he implored those wishing to donate to heed the sign’s message and take donations into the store when the donation bins are full, rather than dumping them on the footpath.

“The reality is sometimes the quality of donations is not sellable,” Mr Mackay said.

DONATION PROBLEM: Lifeline Retail General Manager Jamie Mackay is grateful for community support but requested greater care in deciding what to donate.

“Our message to our donors is if you are willing to give these items to a mate or a family member, that is actually something that is a good quality donation that we are able to onsell into our stores to help raise funds for our crisis support line.

“The challenge for us is when the donations pile up outside bins, it’s impacted by the weather and often can’t be sold in our stores.”

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

The cost of disposing with the deteriorated donations has a detrimental impact on the organisation’s financial capacity to help others.

Since the escalation of the Australia’s bushfire crisis, Mr Mackay said there had been a spike in demand for their support services.

If you would like to make a financial donation to Lifeline’s bushfire crisis support call centre, please visit: fundraise.lifelineqld.org.au/donate.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.

DONATIONS DUMPED: Lifeline's Shop on Campbell St, Rockhampton is struggling with substandard donations being dumped on the footpath, creating problems for the organisation.