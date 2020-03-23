BREAKING: Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed for CQ

UPDATE 5PM: QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland.

The three cases make up some of the 60 new cases recorded across Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway. They would not stipulate where in Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, which covers Rockhampton Hospital, Gladstone Hospital, Emerald Hospital and Biloela Hospital, the cases are located.

"Contact tracing is underway for the 60 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," it said.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."

NEW CASES

Central Queensland: 3

Metro North: 14

Metro South: 14

Gold Coast: 8

Darling Downs: 6

Sunshine Coast: 7

Townsville: 1

Cairns and Hinterlands: 1

West Moreton: 2

Interstate and overseas: 4

INITIAL: A GRACEMERE health practice has urged community members to take more care after a patient who came into contact with a suspected COVID-19 case presented without calling ahead this morning.

In a post on the Gracemere Family Practice Facebook page, patients were urged to 'do the right thing'.

"One patient presented this morning after failing to disclose contact with a suspected COVID-19 case," Gracemere Family Practice said.

"Patient experiencing symptoms as well. As expected, this stirred a degree of concern requiring sending a staff member home for the day.

"This underscores the importance of disclosing full history prior to presenting. Please do the right thing."

Gracemere Family Practice said the patient did not enter the main clinic and was isolated to the dedicated flu clinic in a separate part of the building.

"Still awaiting test results from ED. But high degree of suspicion because of overseas travel followed by URTI symptoms," the Practice said.

Queensland Health have previously advised that COVID-19 test results can take more than 24 hours to return, meaning it is unlikely the authority will provide any details about the case today if the results are positive.

The incident comes after Dr Vijay Prahlad issued advice to Gracemere Family Practice patients yesterday.

"Difficult times require difficult measures. Due to uncertainty regarding the invisible enemy (read COVID-19), Gracemere Family Practice makes the following announcement:

1) Call our practice on 49333334 only if absolutely necessary. You will be advised about necessary measures including personal isolation by physical distancing (4 sqm per individual)

2) You may be offered a telehealth consultation as per triage.

3) Our practice staff will triage you on phone and when you arrive in the carpark. Please do not attempt to enter practice premises unless cleared to do so.

The above measures are to ensure your safety and that of our doctors and staff," Dr Prahlad said.