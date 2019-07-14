Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks with news.com.au in New York.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks with news.com.au in New York.
Politics

Frydenberg defends way he met RBA governor

by Rebecca Gredley
14th Jul 2019 3:18 PM

TREASURER Josh Frydenberg has defended organising a much-publicised meeting with Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe.

Mr Frydenberg invited Dr Lowe to his Melbourne office on Thursday, with the pair smiling for cameras while lauding Australia's economic outlook.

Despite the media event the treasurer says the pair had a private two-hour meeting with senior government officials.

"The economy is facing challenges and it's important that we continue to swap notes and that we work together in understanding the developments that we're seeing across the economy," Mr Frydenberg told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"It's important that we continue to talk."

Mr Frydenberg says Dr Lowe was "absolutely" fine with cameras being present after the meeting, stressing the RBA's independence from government.

"The fact that we sat down for over two hours, exchanged notes on the economy and went through in detail the infrastructure pipeline, is a positive development, not to be looked at in any other way."

Labor frontbencher Linda Burney says it's perfectly legitimate for the pair to have met.

"Whether it was a media opportunity or not, I'll leave for others to decide," she told reporters in Sydney.

More Stories

economy josh frydenberg rba reserve bank rudd stimulus

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    Breaking A man was earlier hit on the golf course with a golf flag pole.

    Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    premium_icon Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    News Four police, two ambulances and a fire crew rushed to the scene.

    GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    Council News Bigger and better than ever, see our massive gallery of the festival

    Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    premium_icon Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    News Baby significant for survival of the species