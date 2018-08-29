Fuel app set to help CQ motorists track down cheap fuel

FUEL FIX: Motorist Bob is pleased to support Allenstown United Petroleum Service Station, with United Petroleum's retail general manager Mark Kevin (left), Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, and Keppel MP Britany Lauga.

FUEL FIX: Motorist Bob is pleased to support Allenstown United Petroleum Service Station, with United Petroleum's retail general manager Mark Kevin (left), Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, and Keppel MP Britany Lauga. Leighton Smith

THE frustration in the CQ community over the cost of fuel is palpable, but businesses doing the right thing, like Mark Kevin's Allenstown service station are set to be rewarded.

The Queensland Government say they are relatively constrained on how they put downward pressure on fuel costs.

But they hope with the introduction by December of local fuel price watch apps, fed up CQ motorists can make an informed choice to vote with their feet, punishing petrol stations which are charging too much for fuel.

Fuel app: Fuel app.

Under the two-year trial, all fuel retailers will be required to report their fuel price changes within 30 minutes.

These prices would then be made available to free smartphone apps and websites such as Motormouth, GasBuddy, PetrolSpy, RACQ, Compare the Market, and others.

APP EXAMPLE: Here is the fuel price for Rockhampton on Wednesday. Petrol Spy Australia

Visiting Allenstown United Petroleum Service Station, Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Britany Lauga, heard United Petroleum's retail general manager Mark Kevin welcome the fuel price initiative which promises to reward businesses who sought not to overcharge for fuel.

Mr Kevin was well placed to capitalise after a Morning Bulletin investigation into Rockhampton's petrol pricing discovered its petrol station currently offered the cheapest fuel in town at $145.5 per litre.

READ: Rocky fuel prices among the state's highest

CHEAP FUEL: Fuel apps will help CQ motorists track down bargains. Petrol Spy Australia

"United is the largest independent, not only in Queensland but Australia and every day of our life is fighting the majors to ensure we keep prices down, and keep them honest,” Mr Kevin said.

"What we do is keep our costs down within the company so we can pass on those savings to the motorist.

"We think that customers should be able to access information to be able to shop with their feet and go to the cheapest petrol and diesel they can find.”

Dr Lynham said the wheels were in motion to have all Queensland fuel prices available on smartphone apps and websites by December.

"We are well aware of the impact high fuel prices can have on household budgets, especially in regional Queensland where families travel longer distances than their city cousins,” Dr Lynham said.

"The goal is to shift the power into the customer's hands, to support retailers who are doing the right thing by the customer.”

"We also know that empowering Queensland motorists to shop around to find the cheapest price will help them save at the bowser.”

READ: Aussie petrol prices at a four-year high

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy The Honourable Dr Anthony Lynham and United Petroleum's retail general manager Mark Kevin. Allan Reinikka ROK290818alynham1

Part of setting up the trial fuel price reporting scheme is seeking community and industry feedback on the government's proposal. The consultation period is open until Monday 17 September.

Dr Lynham said input would help ensure that the scheme didn't create so much red tape that it became unworkable for industry and pushed prices up.

"Only last week the ACCC's latest petrol monitoring report showed that average petrol prices have increased to hit a four-year high in Australia's largest cities,” Dr Lynham said.

"The ACCC has frequently said improved competition is the best way to bring down fuel prices - and this trial is about rewarding competitive fuel retailers.

"I encourage Queenslanders to have their say on the proposed fuel price reporting model.”

The Government is also looking for innovative tech suppliers to design and build the system that captures fuel prices from servos. Tenders opened last week and close today at 12.00pm Wednesday 29 August.

The trial comes on top of the Palaszczuk Government's what you see is what you pay laws that came into effect on 31 January this year. These require retailers to display full prices, rather than conditionally discounted offers, on their fuel boards.

Opposition responds

LNP's Leader Deb Frecklington has criticised Labor for delays with fuel price monitoring.

"Queensland motorists want to see action to reduce skyrocketing fuel costs,” Ms Frecklington said.

"That's why the LNP announced a policy in January this year to introduce real-time fuel price monitoring in Queensland.

"In fact, it was the first policy my Shadow Cabinet endorsed because motorists are doing it tough.”

She called on Dr Lynham to explain why retailers won't even be forced to comply with the trial until April next year - 16 months since she began calling for fuel price monitoring.

"The ACCC has said fuel monitoring would likely put downward pressure on prices, by increasing transparency and competition,” she said.

"The NRMA said it would save motorists hundreds of dollars a year based on the experience in NSW.

"It's very disappointing that Labor is putting fuel companies ahead of drivers.

"Queenslanders are struggling with fuel costs and high bills and they need help now.

"It's time for Anthony Lynham to stop dithering and start delivering to bring down fuel costs.”

To have your say visit www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/energy/initiatives/fuel-price-reporting.