Fuel Frenzy competition kicks off

Marilyn Knight from The Morning Bulletin is excited about the Fuel Frenzy competition. Sean Fox

GET ready to fill'er up!

The Morning Bulletin is giving you the chance to win a $1000 Caltex fuel voucher with their Fuel Frenzy competition.

Make sure to grab a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning Bulletin to find out how to win this big prize, which is sure to keep your motor running.

The competition begins on Saturday and concludes on Friday, April 20.

Simply fill out the entry form published in The Morning Bulletin, and place it in an envelope marked "Fuel Frenzy”.

You may send your entry to either PO Box 397, Rockhampton, Qld, 4700 or drop it into the office at 220 Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Entry forms will run four times a week, for four weeks at random.

The Fuel Frenzy winner will be drawn on Monday, April 23 and notified by phone with a public notice to be placed in The Morning Bulletin the following day.

Terms and conditions will be available on The Morning Bulletin website and at the front counter.