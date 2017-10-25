Fuel giant reveals when new North Rocky truckies servo will open

Caltex has unveiled plans for its new North Rockhampton site.

CALTEX has announced that its North Rockhampton service station will be open April next year, barring the occurrence of weather events and construction challenges over the Christmas period.

The new Caltex Starmart on Yaamba Rd will include "a fairly extensive and large dining facility and kitchen with the hot food that everyone expects to see” as well as a new menu.

Although there are no plans to add any accommodation at the site, there will be facilities like rest rooms, showers, and laundry facilities.

closure for renovations has sparked plenty of community interest.

"We had to also look at the facilities and do some design work ... a couple of things were beyond our control. That's just the nature of a service station site and also just local geography,” Caltex Corporate Affairs Executive Julia Quinn said.

Ms Quinn told the Morning Bulletin that the location is convenient between stops for travelling truck drivers.

"It was about the right time,” says Ms Quinn of the decision to renovate the station.

"We look at all our sites and make sure they are contemporary... but sometimes it's the environmental conditions and sometimes they just need work.”

Ms Quinn believes that the public will be impressed with the revamped fuel stop, and the new and improved restaurant facility.

"People are really appreciative that we are investing in the site and that we are recognising how important it is in terms of the Caltex network for the northern side of Queensland.

"We've got a fairly major investment program that is nation wide and we just had to prioritise obviously based on usage ... also to a certain extent on the age of the site and make sure its not only a good place to visit but also a good workplace.”