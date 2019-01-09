Fuel price hikes in CQ revealed in new report

The average fuel prices for Central Queensland showed a price hike at the bowser.

FUEL price averages in Rockhampton and Yeppoon rose by roughly 12 cents per litre in 2018.

Despite the price increases, the RACQ's Annual Fuel Price Report Summary found the average indicative retail margins also dropped in some parts of Central Queensland.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said Rockhampton's 2018 average was 149.9 cents, while Yeppoon motorists were slugged 150.5 cents at the bowser.

Both figures were roughly 12 cents higher than the 2017 average.

The drop in retail margins was positive though, with Rockhampton margins dropping from 16.2 cents per litre in 2017 and 14.1 cents.

Prices did hit record highs throughout the year though.

"In addition to our major centres like Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone, inland hubs including Biloela, Blackwater, Bowen, Emerald and Yeppoon also hit the mid-dollar-sixties in October,” Ms Ross said.

"Thankfully, since the October highs, we've seen global prices fall by more than 30 percent, which has brought some hip pocket relief at the bowser.”