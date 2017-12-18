Bruce Hwy: Lane blocked 1 day on from fuel tanker rollover

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a man to the Rockhampton Hospital after a fuel tanker collided with a car on the Bruce Hwy, just south of Marmor on Monday, December 18.

What we know so far:

A fuel tanker and car collided on the Bruce Highway between Chapman Lane and Old Coach Rd, Marmor, just after 3pm

The fuel tanker was carrying 28,000 litres of fuel - type unknown

An exclusion zone of 500 metres had been set up

The truck was righted and cleared from the road last night

The highway was reopened to a single lane around 11pm Monday

Previously traffic at the scene was being diverted along Shields Rd

12PM: A SOUTH-bound Bruce Hwy lane remains blocked near Rockhampton, 21 hours after a fuel tanker and car collided.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads warn motorists to expect delays as traffic control remains in place about 4km south of Marmor.

The tanker was carrying 28,000L of fuel when it rolled, causing a massive spill and landing a 76-year-old man in the Rockhampton Hospital.

More updates to come as they become available.

10AM: ONE south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy remains closed this morning after a fuel tanker carrying 28,000L rolled about 4km south of Marmor.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advise trucks can now travel through one lane, though warn drivers to expect delays.

A 76-year-old man was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after the truck carrying 28,000 litres collided with a car just after 3pm.

The Queensland Police Service this morning advised they have left the scene to local traffic management.

Updates to follow as they become available.

Scene of fuel tanker and car collision at Marmor between Chapman Lane and Old Coach Road on the Bruce Highway. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Servic

5AM: THE Bruce Highway is now open to a single lane 4km south of Marmor due to a truck roll over and large fuel spill.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised last night that the highway was reopened about 11.20pm.

At the time it said trucks could now travel through although one lane was blocked southbound towards Gladstone.

Motorists should expect delays. Traffic control on scene.

8.48PM: THE FUEL tanker which rolled on the Bruce Hwy earlier this afternoon is now upright and police expect the highway to be reopened around 11pm.

8.15PM: THE BRUCE Hwy remains closed despite reports of traffic being diverted along Shields Rd south of Marmor.

A police spokeswoman said it could be as late as midnight until the highway is fully reopened.

The spokeswoman said traffic already at the scene was likely being redirected away from the incident, and drivers looking to make the trip between Rockhampton and Gladstone were still being encouraged to make alternative arrangements.

5.15PM: THE Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton is expected to remain closed for several hours after a fuel tanker rollover, a Main Roads spokesman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the lengthy timeframe, adding that it would be at least two hours before traffic in either direction will be open.

She said police estimate it will be up to six hours before both lanes are reopened on the Bruce after the crash.

The woman said it was possible that one lane of traffic may be reopened in two hours time.

She said a second tanker was en route to carry the truck's cargo away and should arrive at the scene in the next 45 minutes.

A sand tipper and bobcat organised by the Department of Main Roads are the scene ready to carry out the clean up.

An elderly male has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after the collision at Marmor.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were assessed but only one needed transported.

She said a man in his 70s sustained minor arm and leg injuries and was airlifted by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue to the hospital.

There are two fire trucks at the scene.

A fuel tanker is on its side after a collision with a car on the Bruce Hwy between Chapman Lane and Old Coach Rd, Marmor Google Maps

4.15pm: POLICE have blocked the Bruce Hwy at Bajool and diversions are in place for traffic travelling north after a fuel tanker and car collision at Marmor.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there is a 500 metre exclusion zone around the crash which is between Chapman Lane and Old Coach Rd, Marmor.

Emergency services received reports of the crash at 3.15pm and it is believed a significant amount of diesel is leaking from a tank on the truck which is carrying about 28,000 litres.

The Environment Protection Agency has been called to the scene and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked.

Earlier reports indicate two occupants in the car are out of the vehicle and conscious.

3.45pm: REPORTS from the scene of a crash involving a fuel tanker and a car south of Rockhampton indicate 40 litres of diesel has leaked from a rusted tank.

Emergency services are now at the scene believed to be 4kms south of Marmor.

Reports indicate two occupants in the car are out of the vehicle and conscious.

It is believed the fuel tanker is currently resting on its side and is believed to be carrying 28,000 litres of diesel.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.15pm today.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service have been tasked the accident scene.

3.30pm: THE Bruce Highway is blocked south of Rockhampton due to an accident involving a fuel truck and car.

Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Service report crews are on route.

A QFES spokeswoman said they were called at 3.15pm to reports of a truck rollover.

A QPS spokeswoman said the initial calls they recieved suggested the crash is 4kms south of Marmor and involved a truck and a car.

She said the truck was carrying fuel, but there was no fire, only fuel leaking on the road.

The spokeswoman said the highway was reportedly blocked and they had no further information at this stage.

The Morning Bulletin has heard reports there may be minor injuries sustained by people involved.