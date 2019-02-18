Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

10.25AM: A TRUCK carrying fuel to Western Queensland caught fire on the Landsborough Highway this morning.

The driver escaped the blaze uninjured after it started about 30km west of Barcaldine about 5.45am.

Three fire crews were called to the large truck fire which damaged the cabin and one of its trailers.

It is understood the tanker was carrying fuel for fodder deliveries in the west after the recent catastrophic flooding in the region.

Police closed the highway for a few hours while the scene was cleared, but it has since been reopened.

INITIAL: A TRUCK fire has reportedly left one prime mover and a trailer 'burnt out' near Barcaldine this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the fire about 5.45am at Tara Station, off the Landsborough Highway.

When the crews arrived, the cabin of the truck was 'well alight'.

While the truck and a trailer are beloved to have been damaged, the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

Two other trailers were undamaged in the blaze.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 6.24am.

They are still on scene, working to cool down and monitor the fire.