Police are on the chase for a stolen vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway. FILE

5.30PM: POLICE were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling on the Bruce Hwy after reports the driver failed to pay for fuel this afternoon.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, around 3.20pm this afternoon the person failed to pay for fuel at Marmor.

Police believe the vehicle was also stolen.

The vehicle was last seen at around 3.30pm near Bajool.

It is believed the vehicle is currently travelling on the Bruce Hwy, headed towards Rockhampton.