Fuel thief's comeuppance after streak of law breaking

ZOE Louise Stanford said she was in a "bad space” when she executed a series of brazen fuel thefts around Central Queensland.

Blue-haired Rockhampton resident Standford, 22, was trying to justify her behaviour after pleading guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three charges of stealing fuel yesterday.

An unconvinced Magistrate Jeff Clarke was seeing red, retorting that it seemed like "straight up criminal behaviour to me”.

The court heard how she was the passenger who fuelled up a Holden Commodore displaying false plates at the Parkhurst Motel and Caravan Park on June 29 before jumping back into the passenger seat vehicle and leaving without paying.

This offending also occurred at BP Proserpine on June 25 and BP Bloomsbury on August 3, where she also filled a reserve fuel container before fleeing.

In total, she had stolen $251.58 worth of fuel - with all of the crimes captured on CCTV.

Magistrate Clarke noted Standford's criminal history consisted entirely of "dishonesty offences” and warned her that if she continued to go down this path, she would end up in jail.

He recognised that she had youth on her side and had shown a willingness to get her life in order by seeking employment and counselling through Headspace.

Consequently, he decided not to record a conviction and damage her employment prospects, opting instead to give Stanford 18 months probation and make her pay restitution to the service stations.