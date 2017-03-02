Fugitive in police custody after chase through backyards

Queensland Police officers in Elphinstone St after a foot chase through the suburb earlier in the afternoon.

6.35pm: A MAN has been taken into custody after leading police on a footchase through North Rockhampton backyards this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had taken a 38-year-old male into custody.

She said police wanted to talk with the man in relation to a number of offences.

The spokeswoman said police apprehended the man on Moores Creek Rd.

The chase started in Berserker and went along Musgrave St, Elphinstone St, Card St and through Kershaw Gardens.

He has not yet been charged with anything.

It is believed he is in the Rockhampton Watch House.

4.45pm: THE fugitive has been caught near the waterfall area in Kershaw Gardens.

It's believed he was wanted on a warrant.

4.35pm: Officers are now converging on the Card St area near Moores Creek North Rockhampton as they search for the fugitive.

It is not known why he ran from police.

4.30pm: A footchase is underway through North Rockhampton backyards after a man ran from police this afternoon.

The man wearing a backpack and a headband fled from officers in the Musgrave St area.

He has been seen jumping a number of fences and was last sighted near Victoria Place close to Stockland Rockhampton.