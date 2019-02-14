FULL AGENDA: Men's shed, vehicle depot, digital rooftop sign

The members of the Gracemere Men's Shed celebrated their first anniversary on February 8 20215.

ROCKHAMPTON Region councillors on the planning and regulatory committee will convene today from 9am for the first meeting of this year.

Five officers' reports will be presented along, with the regular confirmation of minutes and urgent business.

There is no business outstanding and public forums listed in the agenda.

The next planning meeting will be on February 26, which will be followed by the infrastructure and airport, water and waste committee meetings.

The next ordinary council meeting will be February 19, from 9am at the Bolsover St council chambers.

GRACEMERE MEN'S SHED

A development application for a material change of use for a community purposes (public centre) is tabled.

The application is from the Gracemere Men's Shed at 100 Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere,

The community group is applying for an extension to the existing shed.

It was first lodged to council in July 2013.

It has since gone through a series of amended site plans.

Rockhampton Regional Council owns the land.

VEHICLE DEPOT APPLICATION

An application that was lodged in 2015 is being raised again.

The application is for 44 Robison St, Park Avenue for a material change of use to a vehicle depot.

MONTHLY REPORT

The Planning and Regulatory services November and December 2018 monthly reports will be lodged.

The digital billboard sign proposed to be put above Nandos. RRC

DIGITAL ROOF SIGN

A development application has been lodged for operational works for an advertising device, being a third party digital roof sign.

The proposed sign is above the Nando's restaurant in The Metro centre on Musgrave St.

It will be orientated to the northeast, presenting to the intersection of Musgrave nd High streets.

The device has a digital sign face area of 24sq"m, being three metres high and eight metres wide. The digital display will operate at a maximum average luminance of 6000 candelas per metre during the day, and 350 candelas per square metre during the night. The digital display will provide advertisement dwelling time of 10 seconds.

The device has a digital sign face area of 24sq"m, being three metres high and eight metres wide. RRC

These specifications ensure the sign complies with the Department of Transport and Main Road regulations and creates a safe operating environment for all road users.

The sign will provide advertising opportunity for a range of local businesses and community organisations.

The applicant says the digital device has a contemporary character that will enhance the presentation of the retail complex, which was built in the mid-2000s.

PRICKLY ACACIA

It has been noted for councillors to discuss prickly acacia on Rockhampton floodplain. Prickly acacia is a invasive thorny shrub or small tree with yellow flowers that encourages erosion, threatens biodiversity and forms thick dense, thorny thickets that interfere with stock movement.