Full Brisbane Fashion Month program revealed

Top Queensland designers, digital innovation and art-inspired runways headline a jam-packed Brisbane Fashion Month line-up in October. See the full program

Fashion is making a bold return to Brisbane next month.

After months of planning around COVID-19 restrictions, Brisbane Fashion Month will today unveil a program of 15 events that will take place across the city in October headlined by top Queensland designers and art-inspired runways.

The opening runway show on October 1 will be the first live-streamed digital production, held at the Museum of Brisbane to celebrate the festival's theme of art and fashion and featuring local designer labels such as Gail Sorronda, George Wu and Shilo + Lydia.

"We have to have an audience to see these shows, so that was definitely the hurdle," BFM director Laura Churchill said.

Elise Gosdschan and Adelaide Sines wearing dresses by Andrew Semple posing at City Hall, Brisbane 16th of September 2020. Brisbane Fashion Month starts in October at Museum of Brisbane. (Image/Josh Woning)

"We've come up with this creative solution we probably wouldn't have done before COVID … it's actually resulted in something pretty special."

"It's a streamed runway produced like a mini short film. The great thing about that is the audience will experience the fashion paired with the art."

The festival is peppered with both ticketed and free events including behind the scenes tours, markets for fashion, accessories, haircare and makeup, fashion illustration classes, runway shows and panel discussions featuring designers Christie Nicolaides, Wil Valor, Lydia Pearson and George Wu.

BFM will close on October 30 with the hallmark resort finale show in the Mercedes-Benz Brisbane showroom at the Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Precinct.

Sacha Drake, Une Piece and Kimberley Anne are among the 11 designers showcasing their work in the finale, which has a capacity of 100 guests under the event's COVID-safe plan.

"The designers are really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to showcase this year," Churchill said. "Work hasn't stopped so to have an outlet to show it to both a live and digital audience is fantastic."

Tickets are on sale from 9am today at brisbanefashionmonth.com.au

BRISBANE FASHION MONTH PROGRAM 2020

Oct 1: Art + Fashion digital runway

When: 7pm

Where: Museum of Brisbane

Cost: Free digital stream (register online)

Designers: Gail Sorronda, Shilo + Lydia, Andrew Semple, George Wu, Palma Martin, Joteo

Oct 3 and 17: Sustainable Fashion Walking Tour

Cost: $20 per ticket.

Description: Visit ethical and sustainable designers and makers

Oct 8: Open studio at d+k active and Sleepy Dee

When: 9.30am

Cost: Free

Description: Learn how garments are made at the two labels' north Brisbane production facility

Oct 15: Brisbane Beauty Forum at West Village

When: 6.30pm

Cost: $49 per ticket (including catering and gift bags)

Description: Browse Queensland hair, makeup and skincare brands

Oct 17: West Village runway

When: 2pm and 3.30pm

Cost: $45 per ticket.

Designers: SFH Designs, Red Ridge the Label, Kiara-Bella Designs, Anannasa, Rowdy the Label, Analisse Designs, Jericho Road, Maiocchi

Oct 17: West Village runways and outdoor accessory market

When: 9am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Description: Browse Brisbane's favourite accessories makers

Oct 18: Heather Hawkins Illustration Workshop at Brisbane Quarter

When: 2pm to 4pm

Cost: $50 per ticket

Description: Learn some fashion illustration techniques with Brisbane artist and illustrator Heather Hawkins in an intimate group of 10

Oct 22: Brisbane Quarter Salon Show and designer Q&A

When: 6.30pm

Cost: $50 per ticket

Designers: Wil Valor, George Wu, Martina McGrath

Oct 24: Brisbane Designer pop-up at Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Precinct

When: 9am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Oct 24: Christina Stephens forum: Fashion and Inclusivity at Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Preinct

When: 10am

Cost: $40 per ticket

Description: Hear from leading experts in the field of inclusivity and diversity in Australian fashion including Christina Stephens director Jessie Sadler and disability advocate Lisa Cox. Hosted by Channel 7's Katrina Blowers.

Oct 24: Lumiere Cullinary Studio cooking class

When: 12pm

Cost: $180 per ticket

Description: Learn how to pipe the perfect pavlova at Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Precinct's culinary studio.

Oct 24: Art + Fashion forum with Alison Kubler at Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Precinct

When: 3pm

Cost: $40 per ticket

Description: Alison Kubler will host a conversation with industry experts Lydia Pearson (of Shilo + Lydia) and Christie Nicolaides on the intersection of fashion and art in their work.

Oct 25: Bianca Mavrick Makers Workshop at Brisbane Quarter

When: 2pm to 4pm

Cost: $65 per ticket

Oct 29: Open studio in California Lane

When: 10am-noon

Cost: Free

Description: Retailers and makers Rebellious Grace, The Brow Bakery, Dunkle, Alice Nightingale and Finnley Home throw open their studio spaces

Oct 30: Resort Finale at Breakfast Creek Lifestyle Precinct

Where: Mercedes-Benz Brisbane showroom

Cost: $65 per ticket

Designers: Styling You the Label, d+k active, Kimberley Anne, Christina Stephens, Buffy Belinda and Soul Silk, Shade Swim, Astille, Sacha Drake, Fraim of Mind, Une Piece, Gina Kim

Originally published as Full Brisbane Fashion Month program revealed