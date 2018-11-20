Full day of meetings for Rockhampton's council committees

More fishing platforms are to be discussed.

THREE ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council committees will convene today for meetings.

The first meeting at 9am is the Planning and Regulatory Committee.

A minor change will be discussed for a development permit for a material change of use for an educational establishment.

The monthly operation report for the planning and regulatory services will also be a tabled.

At 12.30pm, the Infrastructure Committee will review the civil operations monthly report.

Main street bus stop is also on the agenda as is a funding submission for saddle development project.

The progression of land-based fishing platforms is mentioned. One has been built at the new northside boat ramp already, as The Morning Bulletin has reported.

An update will be given on stage two of the north Rockhampton flood mitigation investigation.

The project delivery monthly report for October will also be put forward.

In the final meeting at 3pm, the Airport, Water and Waste Committee will meet.

They will discuss the Rockhampton Airport, the Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling and the Fitzroy River Water's monthly operation report.

The Fitzroy River Water's annual performance plan as at September 30 is also on the agenda.

The community service obligations for Rockhampton regional waste and recycling is listed as is the kerbside waste service extension to Alton Downs and Ridgelands.

The interim solution for the rural waste service is also scheduled.

Community Services Committee will meet on Wednesday at 9am and the Parks and Recreation Committee at 12.30pm.

The next ordinary council meeting be held on November 27.