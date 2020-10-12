Full details of new shopping village at Norman Gardens

A SHOPPING village at Norman Gardens is progressing forward with the developers opening expressions of interest for commercial tenants.

The developers hoped the centre would include a supermarket, restaurant/cafe, medical, fitness, childcare and fuel.

The five-building centre was approved in August 2018 and the owner has been waiting for the right time to move the project forward.

The parcel of land is now under contract with a new purchaser that has plans to get development underway soon.

The developer is Dancorp, a are Sydney based specialist developer.

The group’s previous projects include high end residential construction and convenience retail and in more recent years, service stations, medical, pharmacy and allied services, fast food outlets, gyms, childcare, retail and hospitality.

The developer is aiming at providing the bare essentials to service the “niche Norman Gardens precinct”.

“There won’t be a surplus of specialty stores but rather just a supermarket, restaurant/cafe, medical and fitness, childcare and fuel,” Knight Frank Rockhampton leasing agent Jonathon Offord said.

“There may be some additional basics like bakery/butcher etc but that will depend on the supermarket operator.”

The expressions of interest opened a couple of weeks ago and there is already very strong interest.

“We’ve received enquiries on all available spaces so overall a very good response,” Mr Offord said.

The timeline is dependent on securing the right supermarket operator.

“Without the right supermarket operator we really can’t get off the ground,” Mr Offord said.

“At the moment I am in discussions with a number of supermarket operators so hopefully once we have the right one secured we can then look at a timeline for completion.”

The precinct would be located at 101 Springfield Dr, off Norman Rd.

THE LOCATION

The centre would be located off Norman Rd, near the back entrance of CQUniversity campus.

The suburb is home to a large number of new residential sub divisions with many more under development.

More than 11,500 cars use Norman Road daily, with many commuters from Yeppoon travelling to Rockhampton for work and other business.

The nearby college campus has about 350 residents living on site.

The population of Norman Gardens is 10,380, 13 per cent of the Rockhampton population.

There are more than 4,000 residences in the suburb, with 25 per cent of the residents under 18 and 56 per cent between 18 and 60 years old.

SUPERMARKET

The anchor of the centre will be a 750sq m supermarket to be located on the northern corner of the site and accessed via the Norman Rd entry.

It would have 44 car park spaces.

RETAIL

There would be up to three retail spaces available at the centre, located adjacent to the supermarket entrance.

The spaces would have ample foot traffic from customers and will have signage seen by all vehicle entering the centre.

RESTAURANT

A 300 sq m space is available for an indoor dining business and 150sq m of outdoor dining business.

This could be split between one large food operator or two food operators.

GYM

A space is allocated for a small to medium sized gym or fitness studio with 250sq m of space.

SERVICE STATION

The service station of a large canopy linking to a 213 sq m retail store.

DRIVE THRU FOOD AND DRINK

The outlet would be 166 sqm with internal preparation and dining space and 46 sqm of outdoor dining.

The drive thru would be behind the service station.

MEDICAL SPACE

A medical space has been allocated with 500sq m for a medical centre with 250 sq m each for allied health and a pharmacy.

CHILDCARE CENTRE

A childcare centre has been allocated in the north-eastern corner of the development with a 931 sq m space.

It would accommodate for 130 children and 16 full-time staff.

The proposed child care centre is designed to have seven large activity rooms, modest kitchen, staff rooms and offices as well as four large playscape areas.

There will be 33 exclusive car parks and it would be accessed via a newly formed access off Springfield Dr.

