Full Draw archers on target at inaugural shoot

Jacob Robertson, Bradley Tarlington and Colbie Ashcroft finished on the podium in the cub boys at the weekend.

ARCHERY: Full Draw Field Archers made it a clean sweep in two divisions at the club’s inaugural competition shoot at the weekend.

About 50 archers from the host club as well as Moranbah, Emerald and Bundaberg took to the Limestone Creek course.

Paul Allen, Lex Collins and Cameron Mann took the medals in the adult male B-grade FSU at the Full Draw Field Archers inaugural shoot.

FDFA members were on target, coming away with 13 of the 18 medals on offer.

FDFA president Brian Thring said archery was a sport that could be enjoyed by the whole family and that was evident by the families who showed up at the shoot.

Other FDFA members who won medals at the weekend were:

Junior girls: Laura Tarlington 1.

Adult male C-grade BHU: Jacob Jarrett 1.

Adult male B-grade BHU: Phillip Clark-Coolee 1.

Laura Tarlington won gold in the junior girls.

Adult female C-grade BHU: Gayle Hendy 1, Tiffany Judd 3.

Adult male C-grade FU: Johannes Van Der Mer 2.

Adult female C-grade FSU: Elissa Rosemond 1.

The club has members ranging in age from five to over 60, and plans to hold two competitions next year - in May and August.

FDFA shoots every Sunday from about 7am. More information is available on their website and Facebook page or by contacting Brian Thring on 0423 061 755.