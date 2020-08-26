FULL LIST: 29 CQ finalists in Queensland Training Awards
CENTRAL Queensland’s top performers in training have been announced ahead of the prestigious 2020 Queensland Training Awards.
Of the 221 Queensland finalists involved in the awards in September, 29 hail from the Central Queensland region.
Minister for Training Shannon Fentiman said this year’s awards were an opportunity to celebrate Queensland’s resilience, talent and success, despite the current challenges.
“Queensland is home to so many talented students, hardworking teachers, successful training organisations and fantastic employers,” Ms Fentiman said.
“And all of them play an important role in ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the jobs now and into the future.”
This year’s QTAs will recognise people like Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year Metropolitan region finalist Douglas Armstrong, who undertook a career change after working in the Queensland Police Service.
Mr Armstrong began working for Fiddlers Green Construction in Corinda in 2016 before undertaking his carpentry apprenticeship the following year.
Now a fully qualified carpenter, his passion for construction encourages him to continue developing his skills.
“We work on a lot of architectural renovations and I love seeing older buildings given a new lease on life as stunning, modern homes,” Mr Armstrong said.
“I love to learn, and every day onsite I was able to nurture my skills with help from my very knowledgeable colleagues.”
The 59th annual Queensland Training Awards will be held online this year.
The winners from the seven regions will be announced online on September 11 and the state winners on September 18.
CQ finalists:
Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year
Jake Brown
Qualification: Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician
Training provider: CQUniversity Australia
Employer: Anglo Coal (Moranbah North Management) Pty Limited
Riley Stewart
Qualification: Certificate III in Engineering – Mechanical Trade
Training provider:Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited
Employer: Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited
Kimberley Wallace
Qualification: Certificate III in Automotive Sales (Parts – Interpreting)
Training provider: MTA Institute
Employer: Morgan Motors
Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year
Taleiyah Minniecon
Qualification: Certificate III in Business
Training provider: Australian College of Commerce and Management
Group training organisation: Maxima Group Training
Host employer: National Australia Bank, Victoria Street Mackay Branch
Esther Olney
Qualification: Certificate III in Local Government (Regulatory Services)
Training provider: Learning Knowing Achieving Pty Ltd
Employer: Isaac Regional Council
Kye O’Reilly
Qualification: Certificate III in Process Plant Operations
Training provider: Queensland Alumina Limited
Employer: Queensland Alumina Limited
Vocational Student of the Year
Kaitlyn Bellamy
Qualification: Certificate III in Hospitality
Training provider: Training Unlimited
Employer: Hungry Jack’s (Rockhampton South)
Tania Paulson
Qualification: Certificate IV in Education Support
Training provider: Fast Track Training Australia
Employer: Anakie State School
William Shepherdson
Qualification: Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot – Visual Line of Sight)
Training provider: BASAIR Aviation College
School: Marist College, Emerald
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year
Shania Evans
Qualification: Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety
Training provider: CQUniversity Australia
Employer: Rockhampton Regional Council
Taleiyah Minniecon
Qualification: Certificate III in Business
Training provider: Australian College of Commerce and Management
Group training organisation: Maxima Group Training
Host employer: National Australia Bank, Victoria St, Mackay Branch
Maddison Petrie
Qualification: Certificate II in Engineering (Production)
Training provider: CQUniversity Australia
Group training organisation: Programmed Skilled Workforce Limited
Host employer: ShellQGC
School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year
Zaiden Browning
Qualification: Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology
Training provider: AXIOM College
Employer: Longreach State High School P&C
School: Longreach State High School
Sophie James
Qualification: Certificate III in Business
Training provider: Australian Trade Training College
Group training organisation: MRAEL Group
Host employer: Central Highlands Regional Council
School: Marist College
Ellisha Pighills
Qualification: Certificate III in Companion Animal Services
Training provider: Skills Generation Pty Ltd
Employer: Purrrfection Grooming
School: Pioneer State High School
Equity VET Student of the Year
Helena Kidd
Qualification: Certificate III in Business
Training provider: CQUniversity Australia
Jacob Knight
Qualification: Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot – Visual Line of Sight)
Training provider: BASAIR Aviation College
Tania Paulson
Qualification: Certificate IV in Education Support
Training provider: Fast Track Training Australia
Employer: Anakie State School
VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year
Hardy Manser
Employer: The Rockhampton Grammar School
Kirsty O’Regan
Employer: CQUniversity Australia
Debbie Wiggins
Employer: CQUniversity Australia
Community Training Initiative of the Year
Multicultural Australia
Program: Tucker Time
www.multiculturalaustralia.org.au
(07) 4921 2222
Large Employer of the Year
Civeo Pty Ltd
www.civeo.com
1300 732 911
Mackay Regional Council
www.mackay.qld.gov.au
1300 622 529
Mastermyne
www.mastermyne.com.au
(07) 4963 0400
Medium Employer of the Year
NFR Holdings Pty Ltd (McDonald’s Northern Beaches, East Mackay and Food Court Canelands)
www.mcdonalds.com.au
(07) 4953 5533
Small Employer of the Year
Gina.T Hair & Beauty Mackay
www.ginathair.com.au
(07) 4951 3970
Jodi’s Salon
www.facebook.com/jodissalons
(07) 4982 2022
Taylored Automotive Services
www.facebook.com/TayloredAutomotive
(07) 4958 2290