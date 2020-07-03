FULL LIST: 58 CQ groups cash in on local rewards scheme

Drakes employee Melinda Truss, Shirley Hopkins of St Josephs Church and store manager Scott Perel celebrate the program's rewards.

LOCAL organisations and groups across the Rockhampton region are reaping the rewards of local supermarket chain Drakes’ community spirit.

The popular food store has once again continued its effort to give back to local not-for-profit organisations, schools and sporting groups under its longstanding Drakes Community Dollars campaign

Its rewards scheme has grown increasingly popular over the years – with 58 local groups across the Rockhampton region taking part in just the past six months.

The initiative first gained popularity following its inception in 2013 as a means to help local entities boost their fundraising efforts.

Divided across those participating groups and organisations has been a sizeable $8,800 worth of donations back into local pockets.

Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club is one of many local groups to have benefitted from Drakes Community Dollars program.

St Joseph’s Cathedral earned back $2,047 – the highest amount over the first half of 2020 – while second-placed Rockhampton Baptist Ministry totalled $339.

The Cathedral has both actively and impressively earned over $43,000 since the program first began in 2013.

In a bid to ensure its success, Drakes management ensured the ability to raise funds for local groups relied purely on the very people associated with them.

Members of the club are first given a unique key tag that must be scanned when purchasing items from the store.

With every dollar spent inside the store, management will contribute one cent.

Drakes Rockhampton store manager Scott Perel said the program had been met with a great response from members of the community.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service also utilised the popular reward scheme.

“You can imagine how quickly it can add up when you have 20 members spending at least $50 in a day you would receive $10 back into your community group per day,” he said.

“The more members you have using the tags means more fundraising is going back into the organisation simply by shopping with us.”

Mr Perel further confirmed all donations would be distributed back to organisations biannually through means of a gift card.

“They will be benefiting on top of their normal fundraising events that they would hold throughout the year.”

“As you can see it is a great way to get ahead each year with fundraising.”

Since ithe campaign’s inception a total of over $160,000 has been injected back into Central Queensland groups, while nearly $590,00 in donations have been made statewide.

LOCAL GROUPS THAT BENEFITTED:

St Josephs Cathedral - $2,047

Rockhampton Baptist Ministry/Family Connect - $339

RFDS Rockhampton Volunteer Aux - $313

Legacy Rockhampton & Central QLD - $293

Runaways Netball Club - $281

Capricorn Animal Aid - $272

AFS Mens Shed INC - $246

Coowonga SS P&C Assoc - $191

Red Hill Residents’ Assoc Inc - $140

Bundara Kindergarten Assoc Inc- $129

Parkhurst State School P&C Assoc - $127

Glenmore State High School P&C Assoc - $122

Rockhampton BMX Club - $116

Community Supporting Police Inc - $106

Rockhampton Lions Club -$103

Frenchville State School P&C Assoc - $101

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Ltd - $100

Rotary Club of Rockhampton Fitzroy - $98

Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc- $93

Mount Archer State School - $92

Bouldercombe Trail Horse Riders Inc - $90

Glenmore State School P&C Association - $90

SSAA Morinish (Inc) - $85

Hands Of Compassion World Aid Inc Rockhampton Food Bank - $82

Glenmore Bulls AFC - $78

Victoria Park Ladies Bowling Club - $76

Capricornia Veteran Golf Club- $76

Narnia Kindergarten Assoc Inc - $75

CQU Berserker Soccer Club Inc - $73

Ogmore Comm & Rec Committee Inc - $70

Calvary Lutheran Church - $66

Rocky Roller Derby - $65

The Salvation Army Red Hill - $65

Rockhampton Tigers Junior Rugby League - $64

Q.C.W.A Wandal Branch - $62

Central QLD Athletic Club - $62

Cawarral State School P&C Assoc.- $60

Rockhampton Horse Riding for Disabled Association - $57

Belmont Rural Fire Brigade - $56

Campbell Street Indoor Bowls - $55

Diggers Memorial Ladies Bowls Club - $54

Rockhampton&District Indoor Bowls - $52

The Caves State School P&C Assoc - $52

Aust. Volunteer Coast Guard Flotilla - $50

Parkhurst Early Learning Centre - $50

Emu Park State school P&C Assoc - $494

RSL Emu Park Sub-Branch Inc - $246

Emu Park & District Mens Activity Shed - $199

Emu Park Bowling Club Inc - $194

Emu Park Historical Museum Society Inc - $121

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club Inc - $98

Lions Club of Emu Park - $90

Mary Immaculate Conference - $86

Aust. Volunteer Coast Guard Assoc - $74

The Lions Club Of Rockhampton Fitzroy River Incorporated - $74

Keppel Bay Community Choir - $66

Queensland CWA - $64

Keppel Sands State School P&C Assoc - $59

Total donated - 8,839.00