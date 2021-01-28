FULL LIST: Banana Shire Australia Day award winners named

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – President Shari Hancox (left) with other members of the Biloela Netball Association with Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier.

The Banana Shire Council kept with tradition on January 26 by hosting an Australia Day Awards ceremony in Biloela.

In a brief statement BSC Mayor Neville Ferrier thanked the organising committee volunteers, sponsors, community groups and all who contributed and made the day a success.

“Six residents of our Shire proudly became Australian Citizens and winners of the Banana

Shire Australia Day Awards were announced,” Mr Ferrier said.

Citizen of the Year: Francis Moretti

Young Citizen of the Year: Brooke Hay

Volunteer of the Year: Loraine Hellyer

Cultural Award: Ashley Cook

Junior Cultural Award: Lilly Smith

Senior Sportsperson: Mel Collins

Sports Coach, Official and/or Administrator: Paul Fowkes

Community Group or Team: Biloela Netball Association Committee

Community Event of the Year: 2020 Brigalow Arts Festival