FULL LIST: CQ groups to receive generous funding boost

BIG SMILES: Volunteers across Central Queensland are being recognised for their tireless contribution to local groups.

BIG SMILES: Volunteers across Central Queensland are being recognised for their tireless contribution to local groups.

NINE community groups across Central Queensland stand to benefit from a share of $2.7 million in federal funding to help support their many selfless volunteers.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry revealed the development on Wednesday, saying the groups would each be awarded between $1000 and $5000.

The funds, she explained, would likely better support volunteers through the purchase of equipment, fuel, transport and training costs.

“This additional funding will go a long way in helping even more local organisations and their volunteers to continue their important work, through what has been a very tough year,” she said.

Volunteers are an integral part of our society, especially during difficult times, she added.

Bluebirds United FC are among nine community groups set to recive funding.

READ MORE: CQ disaster-ready as new satellite trucks deployed

READ MORE: NAIF delivers $76m to help CQUni tech upgrade

READ MORE: CQ’s leading female cricketers to compete for good cause

The generous boosts also seem a fitting celebration to mark International Volunteers Day set to take place on December 5.

“We’ll celebrate the contribution of charity and community groups across Central Queensland as they continue to support the vulnerable and strengthen our community,” Ms Landry said.

“I’m pleased to support the Liberal-National Government’s grant funding for nine organisations in Capricornia as part of this supplementary grant round.”

It is understood the amount distribution to groups will be determined on the needs of the sector in each state or territory.

Applications for the next round of Volunteer Grants for 2020-21 will open mid-2021.

For more information on volunteering, visit the Volunteering Australia website.

CENTAL QUEENSLAND GROUPS TO RECIEVE FUNDS

1. Fitzroy Sharks Junior Rugby League Football Club INC – $3600

2. Full Draw Field Archers – $5000

3. Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc – $4331

4. Bluebirds United Football Club Inc – $2000

5. Wowan Bowls Club Inc. – $4890

6. Emu Park Historical Museum Society Inc – $4000

7. Blair Athol Clermont Bowls Club Inc – $5000

8. Sarina Landcare Catchment Management Association Inc – $1200

9. U3A Mackay Inc. (University of the Third Age Mackay Inc) – $4870