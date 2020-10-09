FULL LIST: CQ schools to benefit from $58m funding boost

18/02/2000 Generic photo of primary school students in Perth on way home with mother. Western Australia / Education / Student

A PRIMARY school in Rockhampton is set to reap the benefits of a $58 million state funding initiative should the Palaszczuk Government be re-elected this month.

The Hall State School at Wandal will be one of 33 local state schools, spanning from Gladstone to Gracemere, to be included in the huge funding boost.

Under the scheme, the school will receive a new multi-purpose hall to the cost of $5 million – making the institution one of the larger recipients.

A total of 44 projects will be undertaken under the $1 billion education policy, with around 3100 constructions jobs expected to come as a result.

$58 million in state funding initiative will be divvied out to Central Queensland schools if the Palaszczuk Government is re-elected this month.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed today’s announcement, saying she was pleased to see more new dollars going towards education across her electorate.

“I’m particularly excited to see funding allocated for new facilities at Yeppoon State High, as well as additional infrastructure at Emu Park and Mount Archer State Schools.”

Both schools will receive a respective $730,000 and $375,000 grants under the scheme.

She further reinforced how the development was not only beneficial for school communities, but also local tradies who would likely tender for the projects.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke agreed, adding The Hall State School was the big winner in the new funding announcement.

TRILLED: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is happy to learn schools in her electorate will receive the funding.

“To see $5 million locked in for a new multi-purpose hall at The Hall SS makes me incredibly happy,” he said.

“I know the students and teachers there, as well as at the other schools that are getting upgrades, will be over the moon with these commitments.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher also said millions of dollars would be invested to improve schools across Gladstone.

“I’m proud to see the Palaszczuk Government investing in projects such as new multi-purpose halls, new learning space and better disability access included in this list,” Mr Butcher said.

SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Biloela State School – Upgrade junior playground $90,000

Blackwater State High School – Multiple Equitable Access Works $450,000

Bouldercombe State School – Playground shade project $100,000

Boyne Island State School – Refurbish junior amenities $500,000

Calliope State High School – New classrooms $13,800,000

Capella State School – Additional School Infrastructure $1,800,000

Capella State School – Provide equitable access to admin $45,000

Capella State School – Provide equitable access to core classrooms $26,500

Capella State School – Refurbish H block amenities $550,000

Clermont State High School – Enclose open verandas $85,000

Clinton State School – Refurbish amenities 2 $550,000

Crescent Lagoon State School – Install A Block lift $85,000

Crescent Lagoon State School – Provide equitable access to amenities and B Block $295,000

Dingo State School – Refurbish amenities $400,000

Duaringa State School – Install accessible amenities and change room $250,000

Emerald State High School – Install ramp to T Block $25,000

Emerald State School – Additional School Infrastructure $870,000

Emu Park State School – Provide equitable access to B Block and stage $375,000

Farnborough State School – Install a ceiling hoist $38,000

Farnborough State School – Provide equitable access to multi-purpose stage $24,000

Gladstone Central State School – New multi-purpose hall $5,750,000

Gladstone State High School – Provide equitable access to court and oval $250,000

Gracemere State School – Perimeter fence $400,000

Keppel Sands State School – Replace existing amenities and transpiration pit $500,000

Kin Kora State School – Provide equitable access to multi-purpose hall $940,000

Longreach State School – Replace existing amenities block $500,000

Mount Archer State School – Provide equitable access to classrooms $30,000

Mount Archer State School – School Security Fence $700,000

North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre – Provide equitable access $8,371

North Rockhampton State High School – Equitable access to multipurpose hall stage $25,000

Port Curtis Road State School – Replace septic system $250,000

Rockhampton State High School – School security fence $700,000

Rosella Park School – Additional school infrastructure $9,500,000

Taranganba State School – Provide equitable access to amenities $250,000

Taranganba State School – Refurbish P Block $650,000

The Hall State School – New multi-purpose hall $5,000,000

Tieri State School – Provide equitable access to amenities $10,500

Toolooa State High School – Extension to existing multi-purpose hall $3,200,000

Woorabinda State School – Provide equitable access to site $140,000

Westwood State School – Provide equitable access to amenities $250,000

Yeppoon State High School – Additional school infrastructure $8,310,000

Yeppoon State High School – Provide equitable access to core classrooms $65,000

Yeppoon State High School – Provide equitable access to oval $85,000

Yeppoon State School – Refurbish STEM space $850,000