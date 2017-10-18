Full list: Diana among 35 Rocky region residents to carry Queen's Baton

RECOGNITION: Diana Wode, pictured here with her husband Clyde has served her community at Anglicare for about 37 years.

DIANA Wode's devotion to serving the community has finally paid off.

The 70-year old has been selected to carry the Queen's Baton through Rockhampton when it embarks on a 100 day journey to the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast.

Diana will be one of 35 people from the Rockhampton region to carry the baton.

She will be representing Rockhampton for 250 metres on March 23 next year.

The Rockhampton woman has been recognised for her dedication and commitment to Anglicare Central Queensland.

She has been a volunteer at the organisation for around 37 years.

"It is wonderful for Anglicare and it is wonderful that I'm around to be able to represent them with what I have done,” Diana said.

"We started off many years ago doing smaller things and I guess in my life, I was looking for someone to help and someone to represent.”

Throughout her time at Anglicare, Diana has raised funds for families in need by coordinating fashion parades, charity auctions, raffles and cent sales.

A lot of the funds she has raised has gone towards Anglicare's Adopt A Family Christmas hampers for disadvantaged families.

"I always felt comfortable with what Anglicare were doing for the people outside,” Diana said.

Diana said her volunteering work at Anglicare has fulfilled her.

"The joy we receive from giving and helping others is just magic,” Diana said.

Diana inherited her generous nature from her mother.

"I grew up with a mum on her own who raised five girls and I know the difficulties that she experienced,” Diana said.

Diana said it has become increasingly more important to help others in the community.

"There is so many people who are alone, there are so many people out there needing someone else,” Diana said.

"Most of them are very afraid to ask for guidance or help.”

This year has been an exciting one for Diana having shared her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Clyde.

FULL LIST

David Barber

Elne Bezuidenhout

Marge Brown

Emilee Burness

Tanya Burnett

Caitlin Buttenshaw

Grant Cassidy

Molly Cottam

Cameron Cuskelly

Ellysia Davis

Timothy Griffin

Lachlan Hinchliffe

Jackson Hughes

Cienna Joyner

Aaron Kelly

Mark Knowles

David Malone

Antonio Mann

Drayden Marou

Craig McCormack

Kerri Meares

Suzanne Messmer

Scott Neill

Matthew O'Brien

Luke O'Donnell

Jack Quinton

Bradley Richards

Alayna Schloss

Dion Schloss

Darryl Schneider

Kenrick Tucker

Corneel Vandelanotte

Diana Wode

David Barber

Peter Conaghan